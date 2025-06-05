 Skip to main content
Stanley 1913 drops limited-edition exclusive at REI, honoring the great outdoors

Carry a reminder of mother nature everywhere you go

In partnership with Always With Honor, Stanley 1913 has just dropped a new, limited-edition exclusive cup collection to honor the great outdoors. Taking inspiration from blue valleys and orange skies, this new artist’s design allows you to carry a reminder of Mother Nature everywhere you go. From cozy fire-pit gatherings to hiking the trails, this new line-up of Stanley 1913 cups is designed to inspire those who love the great outdoors. Each of the two cup styles/sizes features work by Always With Honor, a studio by Portland-based designers Elsa and Tyler Lang.

The new, limited-edition design is available exclusively at REI stores and online. Just in to help you hydrate on your outdoor summer adventures, these Stanley Quenchers are the perfect companion to take anywhere you go. The artist-designed Stanley is available in two of the most popular models: the 30oz Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler and the 30oz IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 2.0. The Flip Straw design features a leakproof flip-straw design for fast hydration.

Regardless of which style of the new Stanley 1913 Tumbler you choose, these vibrant water bottles are sure to reaffirm your love for the great outdoors. Both styles are dishwasher safe and suitable for use with both hot and cold beverages. The IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 has a slightly wider opening and double-wall vacuum insulation, along wth an easy-carry handle. Meanwhile, the ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler features a simplistic design with a simple snap-open, snap-close flip straw top and can fit in most car cup holders. Both Stanley 1913 REI exclusive cups are available for a limited time only.


