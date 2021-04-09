How to Not Get Lost While Hiking: 9 Tips for Getting Home Safe

You’re miles from the trailhead, but you don’t know which direction it is. Is it this way? Or is it that way? Panic starts to set in. Getting lost on the trail can be a terrifying experience, particularly for solo hikers. But it’s also preventable with proper preparation. Whether you’re going mountain biking, trail running, camping, or backcountry skiing, all you need are the right tips, gear, and apps to keep you oriented.

Plan With a Physical Map

Before you go anywhere near the trail, plan out your hike with a physical map and compass. What does the area look like? Learn to read a topographical map to help you visualize the ups and downs of the terrain. Is it steep, relatively flat, or a series of peaks and valleys? Note any prominent landmarks to help keep you oriented along the way. What direction will you be hiking in? Where will the trailhead be? With the lay of the land in your head before even lacing up your hiking boots, you’ll be better prepared if something goes wrong.

Get the Right Apps

Paper maps don’t rely on batteries, and they rarely “break,” which is why they should be your primary navigation aid as they’re far more reliable. But mobile apps open up a world of interactivity and planning to complement them. With just these three apps, you’ll be able to tackle almost any trail in North America:

Google Maps

This mainstay of navigation apps is extremely reliable for general overviews of the region you’ll be hiking in. Once you have the lay of the land, you can zero in on your specific hike with the other two apps below. It’s also, of course, great for actually getting you to the trailhead.

Gaia GPS

Gaia is one of the highest-rated mapping apps available for iOS and Android right now. Gaia provides high-quality maps, tracks your hikes, and geotags photos. The added $40 annual membership gives you access to even more maps and lets you download them offline.

AllTrails

AllTrails — available for free on iOS and Android — offers more than 100,000 trail guides, complete with photos and text descriptions. Search around you for a specific location and see what trails are available. Once you’ve decided, track your hike, take geotagged photos, and share your progress on social media. The free version is great for most users, but AllTrails Pro adds access to offline maps, off-route notifications, and a Lifeline feature so friends and family can track your progress.

Get the Right Tech Too

Never rely solely on technology for navigation or rescue services. Assume you may be entirely on your own if things go sideways, plan accordingly, and practice self-sufficiency. Still, it’s worth carrying a personal locator beacon or, even better, a two-way satellite communicator as a backup. For a few hundred dollars, they can provide extra peace of mind in the event that your hike goes very wrong.

Pack the 10 Essentials

Every hike is different. But there are at least 10 things you should always pack, no matter where you’re going or for how long. For navigation purposes, obviously, a map and compass are critical. If you don’t have one already, Suunto is a great brand for novice and expert hikers alike. The Suunto A-10 is a solid, affordable, and reliable model that will last a long time in your backpack. Our list of other backpacking essentials includes things like sufficient water, a first aid kit, and a reliable multi-tool, plus extra food and warm clothing. If you can, keep these in your hiking backpack, ready to go at all times, so you know you’ll never forget anything.

Follow the Trail

If you’re new to backcountry navigation, or navigation in general, it’s important to follow the trail. If nature calls or you discover a spur trail worth exploring, pay close attention to exactly where you exit the main trail. Getting “turned around” and suddenly not being able to recognize which way you came from can happen very quickly, especially in a densely wooded environment where everything looks the same.

Pay Attention

On long hiking days, it’s easy to get lost in the repetition of putting one foot in front of the other. Suddenly, you lose track of your surroundings. Pay attention to the sun and any unique landmarks (e.g., unusual trees, large boulders, rock formations, or manmade signs) to help anchor your position. Are you heading east or west right now? If you’re traveling in a group, run regular visual checks on everyone’s positions to make sure you don’t lose track of them, and they don’t lose track of you.

Keep Good Time

Keep an eye on the clock while you’re hiking. If your next waypoint is two miles away, most hikers will cover that distance in about an hour. If you haven’t, it’s time to stop, take a look around, and consult your map to confirm your location. Also, if you’re only planning to hike during the day, be aware of how long you have until sunset, so you’re not stuck on the trail unexpectedly after dark.

Whatever You Do, Stay Calm

If you do feel lost, stop. Take a breath. Keep your calm and reassess your surroundings. Whether you’re truly lost or not, the worse thing you can do in any situation is panic. If you properly planned your hike and have followed your waypoints or landmarks along the way, there’s a good chance you only think you don’t know where you are. For quick confirmation, take out your GPS and get a fix on your location. If you’re not convinced or still feel lost, you may need to bust out the map and compass.

The STOP acronym from the U.S. Forest Service is an easy-to-remember method to reorient yourself and get back on track:

Stop : Stop, stay calm, don’t panic. Don’t rush off in the wrong direction before you’ve had a think about how to get back.

: Stop, stay calm, don’t panic. Don’t rush off in the wrong direction before you’ve had a think about how to get back. Think : Retrace your steps in your head and make a good plan. Don’t move anywhere unless you have a good reason to move. If you’re unsure, just stay put.

: Retrace your steps in your head and make a good plan. Don’t move anywhere unless you have a good reason to move. If you’re unsure, just stay put. Observe : Get out your map and compass or GPS and figure out which direction you need to go. Don’t wander aimlessly or go off-trail.

: Get out your map and compass or GPS and figure out which direction you need to go. Don’t wander aimlessly or go off-trail. Plan: Think through a plan to get back to the trail or trailhead. If you’re not confident, or if you’re injured, just stay put.

Always Tell a Friend

Lastly, for any outdoor adventure — especially for solo hikers — it’s crucial to share your plan with someone. If possible, check in at the nearest ranger station, so they know when you’re heading out and when to expect you back. Tell a friend or loved one of your plans too. Share a copy of your trail maps with them and let them know how long you plan to hike. Provide a worst-case scenario timeframe (e.g., “If you don’t hear from me by 6 o’clock, something is wrong”). to let them know when they should start to worry.

