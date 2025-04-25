 Skip to main content
onX and Toyota join forces for nationwide trail cleanup and revival project

Our national public lands are under unprecedented threat. Now you can chip in to do something about it.

People work to clean up a trail with the nationwide onX x Toyota Trail Revival Project.
onX

Our public lands face unprecedented threats right now. Massive funding cuts have fueled staff shortages at every National Park Service, and the trails and backcountry roads of every NPS unit are suffering. Thankfully, onX joined forces with Toyota to do something about it via a nationwide trail cleanup and revival project.

Beginning next month and throughout the summer, the two brands are rallying local communities to work together at five (for now) events in California, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. The goal is to address some of the biggest threats to our favorite outdoor spaces, namely the loss of access to trails due to overuse, deterioration, and under-resourced land management organizations. onX and Toyota will provide the resources, including trucks, safety gear, clean-up equipment (think chainsaws), and whatever other tools volunteers might need to clear out trail debris and trash. Volunteers will bring the brawn to get it all done.

Man clearing a trail with a chainsaw during a past onX Trail Revival Project.
onX

This is a serious call to all outdoor enthusiasts. “Whether you’re out hiking, biking or overlanding, access is critical,” said Mike Tripp, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing. “As brands who engage with outdoor enthusiasts, we have a unique opportunity to rally our communities to protect the places we all love.”

Th 2025 initiative already includes five clean-up sites, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks:

  • May 3, 2025 – Mendocino National Forest, California
  • May 31, 2025 – Famous Reading Outdoors OHV Park, Pennsylvania
  • Date TBD – Colorado
  • Date TBD – Montana
  • Date TBD – North Carolina

But onX and Toyota are putting out the bat signal to all off-road and outdoor clubs to host their own local chapter of the Trail Revival Project. Select groups will receive chainsaws, tools, $5,000 in funding and equipment donations, and support, resources, and mentorship from Toyota and onX’s own Access and Stewardship Program. Bonus: One in 10 volunteers will go home with a brand new Stihl chainsaw!

