The aggressive exterior belies a bright, luxurious cabin that rivals the comfort of most studio apartments.

A short decade ago, it seemed most RVs were either tricked-out, luxury-oriented behemoths that wouldn’t dare venture off-road or stripped-down, functional, overlanding-centric rigs that forced campers to sacrifice comfort for go-anywhere versatility. But, these days, more of the world’s biggest and best RV manufacturers are blurring that line. Now, Dethleffs is getting in on the action with its first-ever AWD camper bus, and it’s a beauty.

Everything we know about Dethleffs’ new Globebus Performance 4×4 camper bus

Germany’s Dethleffs is one of the most recognizable RV makers in Europe, with a history that dates back almost a century. However, the Globebus Performance 4×4 is an altogether different animal than the company’s iconic luxury caravans. The monochrome exterior — complete with blacked-out rims, a matte black bull bar, and a bold red Dethleffs decal — exudes an aggressive aesthetic that indicates this isn’t your ordinary camper bus.

A 163-horsepower engine powers the new 270-inch Globebus Performance 4×4 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It all rides on a VW Crafter van chassis fitted with a reinforced front axle, differential lock, and, of course, all-wheel drive. Pair that with a raised suspension and 18-inch off-road tires, and this rig can explore farther off-pavement than any Dethleffs motorhome before it — and in relative comfort to boot. Sure, there are more rugged “overlanding-ready” trailers and extreme overlanding rigs, but this is no “pavement princess.”

Stepping inside the Globebus reveals a surprisingly spacious, upscale interior that rivals the best camper van builds we’ve seen. Just inside the side entry door is a living area with a half-dinette and swiveling front seats that all converts from dining room to lounge to workstation. Opposite the space is a kitted-out kitchen with a large, 131-liter refrigerator, a sink, tons of storage, and a dual-burner cooktop. The latter is the only appliance in this rig that runs off of LPG. Everything else is powered by the Globebus’ battery system or diesel tank. At the rear is a pair of comfy single beds that center the dedicated sleeping quarters. On the tech front, Dethleffs provides a 5G internet router as standard that promises lightning-fast transfer speeds of up to 20 GB/second. Plus, a 32-inch smart TV is available as an option.

What further sets the new Globebus AWD camper bus apart from the company’s previous rigs is a long list of features that provide off-road independence, no matter how far from a civilized campground you find yourself. Dethleffs purposefully designed the bus with a robust electrical system, complete with 263 Ah of battery storage, to power everything from the refrigerator to the onboard lighting to the dry toilet that runs on a clever, electric foil-wrapping system to contain waste entirely without water.

Score your own Dethleffs Globebus Performance 4×4 camper bus

Dethleffs dropped a near-production-ready version of the 2025 Globebus Performance 4×4 at this year’s Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. The so-called “First Edition” model is available for €119,999 (roughly $130,000 at the time of this writing). There’s no official word on whether the company plans to bring the Globebus stateside. But maybe this is your sign to finally plan that bucket-list trip to Germany that you’ve been putting off since college?