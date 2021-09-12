Fall has finally arrived, and it’s brought cooler weather as well as colorful foliage. If you’re interested in going off the grid—perhaps somewhere where you can disconnect from your phone and the stresses of city life—you’re going to need a rugged overland vehicle. These go-anywhere rides help you get to your favorite remote destination while letting you enjoy the journey in luxurious comfort (think: lounge areas, flat-screen TVs, and beautiful interiors).

While a lot of overland trips can be made in an SUV, pickup truck, or (gasp) even a wagon, you’ll need to pack some gear. There’s some good news, as you probably have most of the items needed to go overlanding right in your garage. Before embarking on your fall getaway, check out our list of the best overland vehicles, built to withstand the rigors of travel while making you feel at home. Don’t forget to bring some old-school tech and outfit your car with the best overland gear so you have everything you need to have a comfortable time in the wilderness.

Applied Minds KiraVan — $22 million (approx.)

Dropping off the grid doesn’t always happen under the best of circumstances. If it’s more of a bug-out vehicle you’re looking for, KiraVan may be just the trick. This 51,000-pound, expedition-ready monster was designed by mad scientist Bran Ferren to go anywhere he needed it. The two-piece configuration is pulled by a highly modified Mercedes-Benz Unimog U500NA tractor with an M-B six-cylinder powertrain capable of 260 horsepower and 700 foot-pounds of torque.

The 170-gallon diesel capacity also promises an average range of almost 2,000 miles. The interior feels every bit the mobile command center that it is — lightweight, high-tech composite materials give it all a spaceship-chic vibe. It’ll keep a crew of three fed and going for up to three weeks with solar power, wireless satellite broadband, full climate control, security and fire protection systems, and (most importantly) a coffee maker. If everything really goes south, there’s even a stowaway three-cylinder KiraBike motorbike that averages 100 miles-per-gallon.

Global Expedition Vehicles — $200,000

If $22 million is a little steep for your budget, Global X Vehicles offers more wallet-friendly overlanders. The Missouri-based company crafts extreme off-road trucks where every model is custom-designed with a specific purpose in mind. Whether you need a safari-friendly ride, a polar-ready expedition vehicle to drive to the South Pole, or a compact truck that expands, Transformer-like to twice its size so you and your family can spread out in the wilds of Alaska, they have you covered. Every model features 4×4 capability and RV-like interiors with most of the comforts of home. The best part? Financing is available!

EarthCruiser EXP Overlander — $290,000

EarthCruiser’s flagship EXP Overlander was designed and honed in Australia. The extreme overlander drove 16,000 miles across the Asian continent to cement its reputation. It looks like a pared-down military vehicle on the outside. But, make no mistake, this beast is based on a Mitsubishi Fuso FG4x4 outfitted with a 3.0-liter diesel pushing 161 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque. Given its relatively small footprint, that’s more than enough juice to take you almost anywhere you need to be. Inside, the EXP is equipped with all the essentials including a kitchenette, water purification system, solar setup, and high-quality marine-grade plastics all-around. Plus, the roof expands at the push of a button to provide additional headroom and flood the interior with light.

Action Mobil Global XRS 7200 — $1 million (approx.)

Action Mobil specializes in luxury all-wheel motorhomes. The exterior of their Global XRS 7200 is rugged and no-nonsense, but the interior feels more luxurious than most any typical overlanding vehicle. The minimal Scandinavian-esque design feels like home assuming your home is a mobile space station designed by IKEA. The faux wood paneling, plush seating, separate lounge and sleeping areas, and a 40-inch flat-screen TV are more than most folks would ask for in such an extreme vehicle. But, the 6×6 truck is as off-road capable as any on this list. There’s even a secure hydraulic lift at the rear for stowing and transporting your favorite outdoor toys.

Mercedes-Benz Zetros 2733 — $1 million (approx.)

Mercedes-Benz’ Zetros 2733 is one of the most robust vehicles on the planet. The 6×6 overlander is arguably the pinnacle of German off-road engineering. This custom unit was constructed by two uber-rich Mongolian wolf hunters (seriously) looking for a truck that could not only take them literally anywhere they needed to go but do so with all the trappings of home in tow. Under the hood is a 7.2-liter diesel with 326 horsepower and 958 foot-pounds of torque.

But, the real treats are on the inside: a bathroom with heated marble flooring, a gourmet kitchen (with a grill, twin gas burners, and a microwave), beautiful wood paneling throughout, twin 46-inch flat-screen TVs, Bose surround sound system, and, of course, a gun safe. An integrated ATV garage means you can take your favorite gas-powered toys along for the ride.

Unicat MXXL 24 AH — $3 million (approx.)

Unicat’s legendary overlanders rival anything Mercedes-Benz puts out. When a 6×6 configuration isn’t disco enough for you, there’s the Unicat MXXL 24 AH (marketing clearly isn’t the company’s strong suit). This custom-built, 8×8 beast is designed to tackle the world’s harshest environments. Indeed, many are used as mobile command centers in the Middle East. The powertrain mates a 12-speed Tip-Matic gearbox with a 480-horsepower engine.

A centrally controlled tire inflation system means you can seamlessly move from sand to cement to fording remote rivers without ever leaving the cab. For those with more leisurely intentions, the interior offers all the comforts of a luxury RV. The spacious interior can be configured to seat a large family. Plus, the truck boasts a fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms, touchscreen workstations, multimedia ports, and power-operated slideouts so there’s plenty of room for everyone to spread out.

Hunter RMV Predator 6.6 — $200,000+

Every Hunter RMV Predator 6.6 starts its life as an LMTV — a purpose-built Light Medium Tactical Vehicle designed to transport military cargo and soldiers to remote corners of the globe. It’s an ideal base on which to build any proper overlander. But Hunter ups the ante by customizing every Predator with consumer-friendly creature comforts to create one of the world’s most versatile expedition rides.

The 6.6-liter Caterpillar turbodiesel boasts a full-time four-wheel-drive and an 800-mile range meaning you can be a quarter of the way across the country before having to refuel. Inside, the truck sleeps five comfortably and provides everyone with full bathroom and kitchen setups. Standard bells and whistles include dual outside speakers, cable TV hookups, Bluetooth audio, skylights, a power awning with LED lighting, and full climate control. Buyers can even upgrade to leather seating and a washer/dryer combo. Relative to the other million-dollar custom builds on this list, the $200,000 starting price seems downright affordable.

Land Rover Defender Icarus — price varies

If you’re looking for something a bit more compact and, dare we say, “sporty” Alu-Cab Africa’s Land Rover Defender Icarus has everything you need and nothing you don’t. The custom build starts with a traditional 4WD Land Rover Defender — already one of the world’s most capable off-road vehicles. Alu-Cab then adds a rooftop conversion to provide a simple, streamlined sleeping solution for two. With the addition of camp kitchen and bathroom kits, this is a full-featured, yet ultra-portable solution. The fact that it’s also street legal means you can even take it to the theater without drawing too much attention.

Avtoros Shaman 8×8 — $200,000+

When practicality isn’t an issue, when the need to look badass outweighs the need for creature comforts, and when you need to go literally anywhere, look no further than the Avtoros Shaman. Forget about frilly RV luxuries like kitchenettes, marble bathrooms, and flat-screen TVs, this Russian-built 8×8 amphibious demon is built with one thing in mind: the ability to drive through, up, and over any terrain. The eight-wheel construction means it’s perfectly capable of tackling sand, snow, mud, quicksand, and probably even lava.

This extreme capability is entirely due to the fact that all eight low-pressure tires operate independently with their own independent suspension. In case things get really dicey (read very wet), high-performance pumps can bail out 53 gallons of water per minute, and an optional screw propeller will drive the Shaman with a top water speed of 4.3 miles per hour. The fact that it looks like a sick riot-control vehicle from the original Blade Runner doesn’t hurt either.

Toyota Hilux Expedition “Ulfur” — not for sale

Like the iconic Land Rover Defender, Toyota’s Hilux is revered as one of the world’s most capable pickup trucks. This custom Toyota Hilux Expedition “Ulfur” is one of the most compact and extreme overlanders we’ve ever seen. Owner and landscape photographer Stefan Forster relies on this beast to trek all over Europe, including the most remote parts of Iceland. The 3.0L diesel puts out 225 horsepower with full-time four-wheel drive and a snorkel kit for when things get wet. The interior is tight but outfitted with all the essentials. A cleverly designed convertible bed/dinette combo maximizes space, and there’s still enough room for a kitchenette.

