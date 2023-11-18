 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

A Tesla owner transformed his Model X into a van life vehicle, complete with a bed and camp kitchen

Tesla owners love their vehicles, but this is commitment

Mike Richard
By
Aerial shot of YouTuber Everyday Sandro outside his Tesla Model X.
Everyday Sandro

Living the van life is one thing. But most of us don’t aspire to live out of our cars for any length of time. They’re cramped, there’s no bathroom, and, if you’ve ever tried sleeping in your car, you know that it just sucks. One YouTuber decided to take on the challenge of living out of his Tesla. With a bit of customization and some ingenuity, he managed to travel the United States for an entire year in relative comfort.

Like all great (read crazy) ideas, Sandro van Kuijck’s cross-country road trip started as an experiment of sorts. The YouTuber, who goes by Everyday Sandro, bought a Tesla Model 3 EV and tested his car camping skills in and around Texas in 2022. In the early days of his trip, he confirmed that he was getting kicked out of pretty much everywhere, and constantly having to pay to charge his electric car was crazy expensive. But he soon learned how to set up privacy screens and sleep at public charging stations to avoid detection by cops and other nosey passers-by. Using the PlugShare app, he could also find free charging stations to keep the cost of refueling his electric vehicle down.

YouTuber Everyday Sandro showing off sleeping quarters in rear of Tesla Model X.
Everyday Sandro

Six months after his trip began, he upgraded to a Model X. This provided more sleeping space to spread out and even enough room to set up a mobile camp kitchen of sorts. The new Tesla’s hatch allowed for stretching out into the rear at night, which was not only way more comfortable but stealthier, too. Van Kuijck custom-built the kitchen from scratch out of plywood and off-the-rack camp cooking gear. It features a clever telescoping design extending well past the car’s tailgate for easy access to the toaster, blender, electric kettle, and even an induction cooktop. He claims the all-in price was about $1,200, plus about $500 for the portable power station that powers it all from the hatch of his electric vehicle.

YouTuber Everyday Sandro showing off the mobile kitchen in his Tesla Model X.
Everyday Sandro

Of course, an all-electric long-haul road trip isn’t cheap. He spent two months ahead of his trip scrimping and saving for the journey by working on-demand jobs like Uber Eats, Amazon Flex, and DoorDash. While touring the U.S., his in-car cooking setup allowed him to save money by not dining out.

Recommended Videos

Ahead of his roundtrip drive to Alaska, Van Kuijck shared this video (complete with a Bob Barker-style microphone) demonstrating his Model X’s full sleeping, cooking, and living setup.

Not surprisingly, Van Kuijck isn’t the first daydreaming van lifer to take their Tesla on a whirlwind camping tour. A quick YouTube search of “car camping Tesla” returns hundreds of results. That’s largely thanks to the EV’s clever Camp Mode, which allows tech-savvy car campers to charge their devices and keep the cabin comfortable with automatic climate control (both heat and AC) overnight with minimal drain on the battery.

Related

Van Kuijck seems to have no regrets about his journey. Although, he does admit to feeling unsafe in some parts of the country. Because the Tesla Model X is a bit of a novelty in places like Alaska and northern Canada, looky-loos would occasionally check out his ride, sometimes not realizing a person was sleeping inside. On those rare occasions, he said he would just activate the Tesla’s Sentry Mode to monitor his surroundings and keep him safe.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
The Chevy Equinox EV could be available for less than $30k in 2024 — but there is a catch
The Chevy Equinox EV will be more affordable than ever
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT from the driver's side angle driving down the street in front of a yellow building.

Earlier this year, GM announced it was killing its most affordable and popular EV — the Chevy Bolt. With the Chevy Bolt discontinued, GM will need another affordable EV to fill that space. Its best candidate is the Chevy Equinox EV, and the automaker promised it would sell for less than $30k.

Well, the Chevy Equinox will finally hit the dealerships by early 2024, and you could still have it for less than $30k — but there is a catch. According to GM, the Chevy Equinox base model will start at $34,995 inclusive of the destination fee. That’s not the less than $30k we were promised, but if you qualify for the electric vehicle tax credit, you could reduce the price by $7,500 to $27,495.

Read more
Hyundai follows Tesla’s playbook by slashing the price of the Ioniq 6 to stay competitive
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 parked outside.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is often compared to the Tesla Model 3 as its strongest competitor. It’s a midsize sedan with a fastback body style similar to the Model 3. It’s also available with almost the same battery range as the Tesla Model 3. The similar characteristics of these electric cars are uncanny, and there is a high chance Hyundai knows that well.

However, Tesla slashed the prices of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y last month to stay ahead of the competition. The Tesla Model 3 now starts at $38,990 — and if you qualify for the EV tax credit, it could be cheaper. Well, you have to admit, this could have been the swing factor for most people shopping for electric vehicles who were split between buying a Tesla Model 3 or a Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Read more
Mitsubishi DX concept previews future for outdoor enthusiasts: A compact EV as comfortable in the city as off the beaten path
Large RVs will still exist of course, but we're all for more flexible options as well
Mitsubishi DX Concept lifestyle van right rear three-quarter view with a clear image of a rooftop luggage carrier.

We expect electric vehicle campers and vans will spark new interest in off-grid lifestyles. The recently revealed Mitsubishi DX Concept hybrid adventure van is different enough from current models to prompt consideration of minivans as more than kid haulers. Releasing graphics of the Mitsubishi DX Concept doesn't commit the manufacturer to anything. Still, even suggesting that such a vehicle could prowl the land in the not-too-distant future is inspirational.

The most impressive camper vans available today are based on Mercedes Sprinter vans. Mitsubishi took a different approach for the DX Concept than the typical Sprinter large-box-tricked-out-nicely design style guide. Mitsubishi doesn't reveal the DX Concepts dimensions -- or any other specifics -- but it's obvious the DX sticks to a more-from-less scheme.

Read more