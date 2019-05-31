The Best Car Camping Gear for Any Season

Share



Planning a road trip? Here’s everything you might need to plot a cross-country journey, a family vacation, or a solo trek.

Car camping is one of the easiest ways to get outside and you can do it however you want. A tarp works. Full-on glamping works. Airstream trailers work. Regardless of what your mode of slumber is, there are adventures to be had and fresh air to be consumed.

The list of things to bring can be a bit daunting, though. We’ve combed through all the new gear that makes car camping comfy and put together this list as a great place to start.

Tent

Kelty Late Start 4

Some sort of shelter is required. Kelty has a ton of tents that are inexpensive, easy to set up, and last a long time. The Late Start 4 can sleep four people but that will be on the cozy side. Use it for two people and save some room for your clothes, bags, and other gear.

The whole thing weighs 6 pounds but can be separated into the poles, body, and fly if you need it to be smaller or lighter for packing. Setup is easy if it’s late or you forgot to set up before cracking the, um, cooler. Slide the two poles into sleeves at the corners and clip the body to the poles. Lay the fly on top and clip the corners. The fly goes all the way to the ground and is completely waterproof.

Shelter

Big Agnes Sugarloaf Camp Shelter

Camp shelters are optional for the bare minimum camping experience but if it’s buggy or raining, they’re worth every penny.

Big Agnes created the Sugarloaf shelter with their usual attention to detail and premium materials. The Shelter has a body and fly just like a tent but doesn’t have a floor so it can fit over picnic tables or any other chairs. Doors on either side can swing wide open for easy access. When the bugs are a problem, zip them shut and enjoy your food without any mosquito remains on top.

The top fly can be used on its own at the sports field or at backyard events without the protection of the bug mesh. Or add in the tent body, hammer in the stakes, and tie down the guy lines when the weather gets bad.

Stove

Eureka Ignite Plus Camp Stove

Most camp stoves are on or off, great for boiling water for coffee but not much else. The control knobs on the Ignite Plus from Eureka have two full turns of control letting you simmer for a gourmet sauce on one and blast the full 10,000 BTU’s on the other.

The cooking area on the Ignite Plus is 23 inches wide, easily accommodating two 12-inch pans. Those beauty cast iron pans from home fit perfect. If you have any other Eureka or JetBoil stoves or grills they can daisy chain together with the JetLink ports, running multiple stoves from one fuel source. Become a camp superhero by cooking eggs, pancakes, bacon, and coffee at the same time.

Table

Alps Mountaineering Dining Table

Campsites often only have one picnic table. Some don’t have anything. Not having a surface to cook or eat on might be too rough for many campers. Alps Mountaineering has an easy solution with their lightweight, fold-up Dining Table.

The legs and top of the Dining Table are separate and both fit into a slim carry bag with a handle. To set up, unfold the legs, then unroll slats onto the top, locking each end in place. Now you’re ready to eat. The top is 28 inches wide and 43 inches long. Your knees will thank you as the x-shaped table legs stay out of the way.

Cooler

Pelican 80QT Elite Wheeled Cooler

Full of ice and food, coolers are ridiculously heavy. Pelican now has three models with wheels so you can roll through the campsite or to the beach without breaking your back.

The 45, 55 and 80-quart wheeled coolers keep ice for 10 days with their 2 inches of insulation. Big latches hold the lid shut tight but open easily with wet hands or gloves on. With an option lock, the cooler becomes certified grizzly bear resistant, plenty capable of keeping the local critters out. The bottom of the lock mount is a built-in bottle opener, so you’re never without. The 80-quart version holds food for a week or 58 cans even with their recommended 2:1 ice ratio.

Chair

Strongback Elite Chair

The best part of car camping is comfortable chairs. Ultralight backpacking is great for exploring but the seating (logs, rocks, dirt) is terrible. With their frame-integrated lumbar support and padded arms, the Strongback Elite is the perfect camp chair.

The whole chair is sloped back slightly to take the load off your back. The lumbar support which is non-existent in most camp chairs feels better than most living room furniture. Wide feet keep the whole thing upright and out of the dirt. It folds up into an easy bag with two straps for a backpack-style carry. And obviously, there’s a cupholder.

BioLite BaseLantern XL Light

Light from the fire doesn’t quite cut it when it gets dark. The BaseLantern XL light can easily provide light to an entire campsite or just task lighting for dishes. The 12,000mAh battery in the BaseLantern powers the 500-lumen lights as well as the two USB ports for charging phones and other devices. Two stainless steel legs can stand upright or be used to hang from a tree or tent.

As a bonus, the BaseLantern XL can connect to your phone through a low-power Bluetooth app. Through that, you can change the brightness of the light, the color, or kick off some party modes. Use it as a wake-up lamp with the timers or engage the proximity sensor and it will turn on when you come within 50 feet. It also includes two ports for additional BioLite SiteLights string lights.

Fire Pit

Camp Chef Compact Fire Ring

The last few years have been rough for wildfires on the West Coast and it doesn’t look like it’s going to calm down any time soon. Open fires will be banned most of the year. Propane fire rings offer a safer, easier alternative.

The Compact Fire Ring from Camp Chef puts you one click away from a warm fire to cook with and sit around. Take the bag off, attach the propane tank, and flick the igniter. The flame is safe and adjustable. The five-foot hose connects to 5 or 20-pound bbq propane tanks. You’ll never need to suffer through trying to make a fire again.

The Compact Fire ring is 15 inches wide and 7 inches tall with foldout legs. It comes with the travel bag and 2 extendable roasting sticks for making perfect s’mores.