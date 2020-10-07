The Best Motorcycle Tents for Camping on Two Wheels

The only thing more exhilarating than hitting the open road is hitting the open road on two wheels. Whether that means on a motorbike or under your own power on a traditional bicycle, there’s nothing like cruising some backcountry road at sunset with the wind in your hair, George Thorogood in your ear, and a few bugs in your teeth. When you’re ready to overnight along the way and an ordinary roadside motel won’t do, you need a proper motorcycle tent. Here are five of the best.

Best Overall: Lone Rider MotoTent V2

Lone Rider’s MotoTent V2 is the closest thing to a gold standard in two-wheel tents. The best-in-class motorcycle tent features a large sleep area roomy enough for two riders and their gear. The integrated vestibule is wide enough for one adventure motorcycle with panniers. High-quality materials all-around — a fire-retardant ripstop nylon shell, waterproof zippers, and aircraft-grade aluminum stakes — make it damn-near-bulletproof. Yet, the entire affair weighs just 12 pounds. The downside is that you’ll pay handsomely for the privilege of owning the best. A new MotoTent will set you back more than $550.

Best for Adventures: Redverz Atacama Expedition Motorcycle Tent

Like Lone Rider, Redverz is well-respected in the world of adventure biking and two-wheel camping. Its Atacama Expedition Tent is the company’s flagship motorcycle tent, over-engineered with 4000mm hydrostatic head on the outer fly so it’ll stand up to driving rain and hard winds. The vestibule can accommodate any full-sized touring adventure bike with panniers allowing riders to park straight inside. Twin garage doors roll down on either side to keep your bike dry and protected. Inside, the oversized footprint is large enough to accommodate a queen airbed or two sleeping pads plus a pair of camp chairs. The ceiling boasts a peak height of 77 inches, more than enough for all but the tallest riders to stand comfortably.

Best All-in-One System: Wingman-of-the-Road Goose Motorcycle Camping System

The Wingman-of-the-Road Goose is unlike any other motorcycle tent we’ve seen. It eschews the modern, freestanding nylon tent setup for a unique design that’s part vintage, part military-inspired, and all utilitarian. The entire system — including the canvas tent, thick foam mattress, sleeping bag, and blanket (which doubles as a cover for the whole kit) — is an all-in-one solution for weekend adventure cyclists. Simply throw the Goose onto the back of your bike, and you’re prepared to overnight just about anywhere. When you’re ready to make camp, the tent sets up with a flap that extends over the seat and gas can of your two-wheeler. The space between also serves as a vestibule for your gear or a trip mate who doesn’t mind getting a little wet in their sleep.

Best Budget Option: Coleman Hooligan 2-Person Backpacking Tent

Coleman gear strikes a balance between durability and affordability. Their products are rarely the best on the market, but they offer good value for the money. The Hooligan 2-Person Backpacking Tent is no exception. The compact dome sleeps two comfortably with room for two camp pads, and the exterior holds up to wind and rain equally well. When the weather allows, the rain fly can be removed to reveal an all-mesh interior for better ventilation and stargazing. A small front vestibule provides extra dry storage for gear or a two-wheeler. While bulkier than most on this list, it still weighs less than 9 pounds making it an ideal choice for motorcycle and bicycle campers.

Best Lightweight: Big Agnes Copper Hotel HV UL2 Rainfly

Keep your two-wheeler safe in a storm with the Big Agnes Copper Hotel HV UL2 Rainfly. This ultra-lightweight tent is perfect for storing your small vehicle and gear while making a pit stop. It also comes with an extended vestibule to ensure the safe coverage of your items no matter what weather. The vestibule awnings can also be easily set up with trekking poles. The low vent feature of this tent allows constant airflow without compromising the vestibule’s coverage area.

