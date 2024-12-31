 Skip to main content
2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S DualSport for the best of both worlds

If you could only have one motorcycle, the DR-Z4S is a likely candidate

2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S dual-purpose right rear three-quarter view on a hillside trail.
Courtesy of Suzuki

Suzuki’s 2025 motorcycle lineup includes a redesigned chassis, frame, and a new 398cc engine for the midsize 2025 DR-Z4S DualSport bike. Rider assistance features enhance the DR-Z4’s handling and stability on and off the road, extending adventures for riders of all experience levels.

Why a dual-purpose motorcycle makes sense

2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S dual-purpose product shot on white background.
The desire to own several types of motorcycles must be a universal characteristic for bikers, but budget, storage space, and family harmony often restrict us to a single machine. So, unless you have a very narrow riding interest, such as off-road only on hilly desert terrain or ultra long-distance highway touring, the most practical type of motorcycle is a dual-purpose model, often called an adventure bike.

Features that emphasize DR-Z4S versatility

2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S dual-purpose on a hillside trail left front three-quarter view.
The DR-Z4S chassis includes a steel twin-spar frame with an aluminum subframe and swingarm. The design goal is maximum strength at minimum weight, respectively, for durability and handling ease. Adjustable KYB front and rear suspensions let the rider dial in the proper settings for various terrains.

The liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine has electronic fuel injection and a Ride-by-Wire throttle body. The DR-Z4S also features a Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with multiple riding aids. The system includes three drive power modes, five levels of traction control for different surfaces, switchable ABS with a Bosch ABS controller, and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

All lights on the DR-Z4s are LED, and a new LCD screen lets the rider monitor and change settings as desired. Suzuki claims the IRC GP-410 dual-purpose, tube-type tires (21-inch front and 18-inch rear) are optimal for riding on streets or off-road paths.

The 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S DualSport availability date and MSRP have not been announced.

