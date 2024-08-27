All-electric 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4 coming to U.S. dealers in September

Mini USA introduced the all-electric 2025 MINI Countryman SUV by lighting up the Sphere last November during the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4 will arrive at U.S. dealerships in September.

Why the MINI Countryman SE All4 is such a big deal



To a certain extent, we’re still in the early days of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), so every new model is noteworthy in a decades-long transformation to driving predominantly electrified cars. However, the MINI is unique, not just because it’s cute and famous for fun go-kart-like driving — although both add to its appeal. In our large SUV and truck-obsessed automotive market, the MINI has grown in size somewhat, but it’s still a smile-provoking ride.

Earlier battery-driven MINIs suffered from very low range per charge, and the 2025 models don’t compete with range leaders such as the Lucid Air Touring or Tesla Model 3. Happily, the new MINI’s EPA-estimated 212-mile range is an improvement over earlier models and sufficient for real-world range demands.

Primary features of the 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4



The Countryman SE ALL4 is more than just cute. This MINI encompasses leading-edge automotive technology. The Countryman was MINI’s first SUV, and the SE ALL4 is the first battery-powered version. Leading features include intelligent all-wheel drive, a full range of automatic driver assistance solutions (ADAS), a partially automated Level 2 autonomous driver, and, again, a 212-mile range per charge. MINI says with 130kW DC fast charging, it will take less than 30 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80%.

Two electric motors combine for 308 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of instantly available torque. MINI quotes 0-to-60 mph acceleration in a respectably fast 5.4 seconds. The Las Vegas F1 introduction featured the car’s round OLED display, the new digital voice assistant, and MINI experience modes for immersive driving experiences with coordinated interior lighting.

The 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4 starting price is $46,195, including destination and handling fees.