 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

MINI gives larger-than-life preview of its new cars, AI driving assistants

MINI goes big — at the Sphere

Bruce Brown
By
MINI introduces 2025 MINI Countryman Electric with Spike MINI digital assistant via MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.
MINI USA

There’s something about cars and the Sphere in Las Vegas. Media coverage of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November nearly always included the Sphere. The Sphere was located inside the 3.8-mile F1 race track, which made it impossible to ignore the visual background on the 366-foot high and 516-foot wide screen. BMW Group’s MINI USA division put the undeniable attention-commanding aspect of the Sphere to introduce the 2025 MINI  Countryman Electric, the largest member of the next-generation MINI family.

From November 27 to December 2, MINI USA’s campaign with the Sphere filled the Las Vegas skyline with still and animated images of the 2025 MINI Countryman Electric SUV. Pereira O’Dell, the independent creative agency that designed the oversized advertisement, also featured MINI’s new intelligent personal assistant, Spike, in the Sphere’s captivating visuals.

MINI introduces Spike MINI digital assistant with 2025 MINI Countryman Electric via MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
MINI USA

Spike, depicted as a playful, shape-shifting cartoonish canine, assumes the critical role of a digital companion for drivers engaging with MINI’s new technology. Spike will be a familiar, friendly presence to guide and assist owners with the next-gen MINI driving experience. For example, drivers can say, “Hey Spike, turn down the A.C.,” or “Hey Spike, where is the closest coffee shop?”

Recommended Videos

The Sphere in Las Vegas isn’t the only out-sized circular display in Pereira O’Dell’s presentation for MINI. The upcoming 2025 models will include a new technology stack, often called a center stack, because of the location in the middle of a vehicle’s dashboard. The 2025 MINI Countryman Electric interior will feature a 9.4-inch circular OLED display running the new MINI Operating System 9.

MINI introduces 2025 MINI Countryman Electric with experience modes on circular OLED via MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.
MINI USA

The center stack in most modern vehicles houses the infotainment system and vehicle controls. Typical stacks include a large-ish display with digital controls for phone and text communication, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, streaming media, maps and navigation, and vehicle temperature settings and controls.

Related

In addition to the typical vehicle operation and entertainment controls, center stacks increasingly include style settings, such as adjustable ambient light colorways and exterior LED signature light patterns. The 2025 MINI Countryman Electric will have eight driver-selectable Experience Modes that switch up the vehicle’s interior look, feel, and sound by combining color patterns with light projections on the dashboard and four different driving sounds.

MINI introduces 2025 MINI Countryman Electric via MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.
MINI USA

Global figures for reference only for the 2025  MINI Countryman Electric include 313 horsepower with temporary boost mode, 363 pound-feet of torque, again with temporary boost, zero to 60 mph acceleration in 5.6 seconds, and 245 miles estimated range per charge (based on the relatively liberal European WLTP standard). MINI USA also stated the vehicle will support 135kW D.C. fast charging. U.S. specifications are not available at this time.

The 2025 MINI Countryman Electric will arrive at MINI U.S. dealers in July 2024 with a starting price of $45,200 plus a mandatory $995 delivery and handling fee. According to MINI, local dealers can assist prospective buyers with pre-orders.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
New GMC Acadia has wider, longer stance and has hands-free driving tech baked in
More features, and hands-free
2024 gmc acadia all new at4

Pack shot of the all-new GMC Acadia, including the 2024 Acadia AT4 (front) and Acadia Denali (back). GMC / GMC Pressroom

Lately, it seems as though electric cars, specifically Tesla, are the headlining topic for all things automotive.  Whether it is the novel gullwing doors, the video game-style steering wheel, or its self-driving feature, the enigmatic electric carmaker has hoarded the spotlight long enough because the all-new 2024 GMC Acadia is here and deserves plenty of attention. While it doesn't specifically target the Model Y like some other vehicles, the new GMC Acadia brings a compelling mixture of ruggedness and refinement that will be hard for any SUV to match.

Read more
Van Life goes EV: New fully electric Mercedes Sprinter starts at $71,886, has 249 mile range
Not bad for Van Lifers with a destination
Mercedes eSprinter driving street

If the whole bricks-and-mortar thing isn’t for you and you’re ready to embrace van life, there’s a green option you should consider. The popular Mercedes Sprinter van has gone all-electric with the “eSprinter.” Despite the change of power train, the Sprinter’s core feature is carrying over. It has enough space to rival a New York City apartment in the back -- hence its long-standing status as a go-to for tradespeople, movers, and van-life enthusiasts.

What has changed is the level of practicality. The Mercedes Sprinter’s battery capacity is a generous 133 kilowatt hours (kWh). This will give you a generous range of 249 miles -- but the benefits don’t end there. The average American home uses roughly 30 kWh of power per day, and despite the Sprinter’s reputation for size, it is still a far smaller space than the average U.S. dwelling. As a result, you can probably power your tiny home on wheels for a long time on a single charge.

Read more
All new MINI Countryman is more of a small SUV than a large MINI, and we love it
Finally, a little brother for the BMW X1
MINI Countryman EV

If you want a car that drives like a MINI Cooper, but with more interior space and a higher ground clearance, the MINI Countryman is your best option. Since its introduction in 2010, it's never been sold without an internal combustion engine. The hybrid model with an electric range of up to 25 miles doesn't count since it doesn't offer the full benefits of driving an EV.

The upcoming 2025 MINI Countryman will be its first all-electric model, which will make it even more exciting to drive if you love the go-kart experience. But that's not all; it will be the largest MINI Countryman ever made and bigger than any MINI vehicle. The gasoline-powered MINI Countryman model will also be available with a six-speed manual transmission. It doesn't get any better than this.

Read more