NHTSA issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warnings for certain cars made with Takata Airbags

Do not drive these cars made with Takata Air Bags

While we’ve seen a good number of significant recalls as of late, none compare to the infamous Takata airbag recall, which has been called “the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history” by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A total of 67 million airbags have been recalled, spanning 42 million separate vehicles from 34 different brands and 19 separate auto manufacturers.

According to the NHTSA, the Takata airbag problem has caused 27 fatalities and over 400 separate injuries. While the safety administration says that about 88 percent of the airbags in question have been either replaced or repaired, that still leaves a significant number of cars, along with their drivers and passengers on the road, still at risk of injury and potentially death.

Taking things a step further, the NHTSA has warned owners not to drive cars on the following list, as they are at the highest risk of any vehicles recalled to cause damage, injury, or worse.

  • Acura
    • 2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL
    • 2003 Acura 3.2CL
  • BMW
    • Certain 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3
    • Certain 2000-2003 BMW 5 Series (E39) including M5
    • Certain 2000-2004 BMW X5s (E53)
  • Chrysler
    • 2005-2010 Chrysler 300
  • Dodge
    • 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum
    • 2005-2010 Dodge Charger
    • 2005-2010 Dodge Challenger
    • 2003 Dodge Ram 1500
  • Ford
    • Certain 2004-2011 Ford Rangers
    • 2005-2006 GT
    • 2005-2014 Mustang
    • 2006-2012 Fusion
    • 2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr
    • 2006-2012 Mercury Milan
    • 2007-2010 Edge
    • 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
  • Honda
    • 2001-2002 Honda Accord
    • 2001-2002 Honda Civic
    • 2002 Honda CR-V
    • 2002 Honda Odyssey
    • 2003 Honda Pilot
  • Infiniti
    • Certain 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4s
  • Mazda
    • Certain 2004-2009 Mazda B-Series
    • 2003-2013 Mazda6
    • 2006-2007 MazdaSpeed6
    • 2004-2011 RX-8
    • 2004-2006 MPV
    • 2007-2012 CX-7
    • 2007-2015 CX-9
  • Nissan
    • Certain 2002-2006 Nissan Sentras
    • Certain 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinders
  • Pontiac
    • Certain 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibes
  • Toyota
    • Certain 2004-2005 Toyota RAV4s
    • Certain 2003-2004 Corollas, including Matrix

As the word ‘certain’ indicates, not every single one of these cars is part of the recall. But, if you or someone you know owns one, then the NHTSA advises searching its Recalls Lookup using the vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to confirm if it needs to be repaired.

