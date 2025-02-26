Yet another Tesla recall brings back nearly 380K Model 3s for power steering issue

After being the most-recalled auto manufacturer of 2024, Tesla is starting off 2025 with some sizable numbers to defend its title.

Summary

Tesla is issuing a substantial recall affecting a portion of its 2023 Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers that are operating on software versions prior to 2023.38.4. The focus of this recall involves the printed circuit board that supports the electronic power steering assist system. Under certain conditions, this component may face an overstress situation, leading to a potential loss of power steering assistance, specifically when the vehicle comes to a complete stop and then resumes acceleration. This malfunction poses a significant safety concern, particularly in situations requiring precise steering control.

Remedy

In order to address this issue, Tesla has taken proactive measures by deploying a complimentary over-the-air (OTA) software update. This update is designed to rectify the malfunction and enhance vehicle safety. Affected owners can expect to receive notification letters from Tesla, with the outreach scheduled for March 25, 2025. For any additional inquiries or support, vehicle owners are encouraged to contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. The specific identification number for this recall is SB-25-00-004.

Additional Information

Owners looking for more resources or assistance can also reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) by calling their Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or by visiting their official website at nhtsa.gov, where further details and guidance can be found. On Friday, Tesla announced the recall of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the United States due to potential issues with power steering assist. This failure can lead to an increase in steering effort, particularly noticeable at low speeds, which significantly raises the risk of accidents and loss of control while driving.

The recall follows a comprehensive investigation by the NHTSA that lasted over a year, prompted by numerous reports from Tesla owners who experienced various steering failures. Some drivers reported being unable to turn the steering wheel, while others indicated that the effort required to steer the vehicle had dramatically increased, resulting in over 50 cases of vehicles being towed due to these steering-related problems. In a report from late 2023, Reuters revealed that a troubling number of Tesla owners—tens of thousands—had encountered premature failures in suspension or steering components since 2016. This information was derived from Tesla’s internal documentation and interviews with both customers and former employees. In its filings with the NHTSA, Tesla provided insights that certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles equipped with outdated software may be vulnerable to an overvoltage breakdown.

This condition could lead to overstraining motor drive components located on the printed circuit board. Tesla clarified that while the steering remains operational during driving despite this overstress, a visual alert will be triggered for the driver. However, once the vehicle comes to a stop, the power steering assist may fail to re-engage when the vehicle begins moving again, creating a potentially hazardous driving situation. As of January 10, Tesla reported identifying 3,012 warranty claims believed to be associated with this issue, although the company is not aware of any accidents or fatalities linked to it. The company’s prompt action in releasing an OTA software update underscores its commitment to resolving the issue swiftly and effectively.

This recall marks Tesla’s second significant recall this year, following a January recall that involved about 239,000 vehicles due to issues with malfunctioning rear-view cameras, further demonstrating the company’s focus on vehicle safety. Consequently, Tesla shares saw a slight downturn in premarket U.S. trading, continuing a trend that has resulted in approximately a 10% decline in the stock value this year, despite a robust performance earlier in 2024. This ongoing fluctuation in stock prices reflects market reactions to the company’s handling of safety concerns and recalls.