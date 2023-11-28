 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Polestar expands EV lineup with 3 new, more powerful models

More EVs from Polestar? Yes, please

James Dolan
By

Polestar EVs parked outside of a warehouse.
Polestar, the Swedish automaker owned by Volvo, has only one fully electric vehicle currently available in the U.S. market — the Polestar 2, a competitor of the Tesla Model 3. However, for Polestar to catch up with its biggest rivals, it needs to expand its lineup with more EV models — and it has plans to do so.

It first unveiled the Polestar 3 in 2022; delivery was expected to start in 2023, but it may take longer than that. The Swedish automaker also unveiled the 2025 Polestar 4 in April this year. Meanwhile, we only saw the concept version of the Polestar 5 until recently during the Polestar Day event when the production model was unveiled. The Polestar 6 also made a brief appearance, and we caught a glimpse of what it might look like. What can you expect in the upcoming Polestar models?

A white colored Polestar 3 SUV.
Polestar / Polestar

The Polestar 3 will have V2G capability

The Polestar 3 SUV will be equipped with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability. This means that if you own a Polestar 3, you could use it to back up your home and send power back to the grid in case of a power outage. Better yet, V2G technology makes it possible to charge your EV during off-peak hours and sell power back to the utility company during high-demand hours to reduce your electricity bills. The same technology will also be available on the Volvo EX90, which is built on the same platform as the Polestar 3.

Recommended Videos

Polestar also disclosed that it’s working on a virtual power plant that will connect all Polestar 3 EVs connected to the grid to share energy and monetize while supporting sustainable energy. Beyond that, the Polestar 3 will have a more extended range and a more powerful motor than the Polestar 2. More succinctly, the Polestar 3 is expected to have a range of up to 379 miles and a maximum power output of 517 hp.

A white colored Polestar 4 SUV
Polestar / Polestar

The Polestar 4 will have a faster acceleration

The Polestar 4 crossover coupe will be built with dual electric motors to produce up to 544 horsepower. This will be sufficient for it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in about 3.8 seconds, making it faster than Polestar 3 and Polestar 2. What’s even more interesting is that Polestar says that the Polestar 4 will have “the lowest carbon footprint” than any other Polestar vehicle ever made.

Related

If we go back to when the Polestar 4 was first unveiled, we noticed it was missing a rear window, and instead, it opted for a rear-mounted camera. Well, we had our concerns about what would happen if the camera failed or if the image was distorted or obstructed. During the Polestar Day event, the automaker announced it intends to fix those potential problems using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors to construct a 3D map of the vehicle’s surroundings. This means that even if the rear-mounted camera fails, you can still rely on the LiDAR sensors to detect any nearby object.

Polestar 5 and 6 parked on stage
Polestar / Polestar

The Polestar 5 will compete against the Porsche Taycan

The Polestar 5 fastback sedan is expected to produce up to 884 horsepower. If it delivers, it will be more powerful and probably faster than the Porsche Taycan. It will also include a 103-kWh battery with an estimated range of 300 miles, which is better than what you would get on a Porsche Taycan. However, the Polestar 5 is not coming anytime soon, and you may have to wait until 2025.

But if you want a convertible Polestar sports car, you may need to wait until 2026, when the Polestar 6 is expected to be shipped out of the production line. It will be built using the same architecture and powertrain as the Polestar 5 to deliver 884 horsepower. We don’t know how fast it will accelerate, but it could be a contender for one of the fastest electric cars in the world

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
All new 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is a crossover hybrid SUV for the U.S. market
Toyota Crown Signia enters the U.S. market for 2025
2025 Toyota Crown Signia

2025 Toyota Crown Signia rear 3/4 Toyota / Toyota

If the newest Toyota Crown nameplate sounds familiar, that's because it should. Replacing its former flagship, the Avalon, Toyota resurrected the Crown for 2023 after it has been absent from U.S. showrooms for a little more than half a century. For context, the Crown and the Landcruiser were the first two models Toyota sold in the States. Fast forward a bit, and the Japanese company has decided to add a new crossover hybrid SUV, known as the Crown Signia, to the Crown subdivision.

Read more
The Tesla Cybertruck specs have allegedly leaked: This is everything we know
The Tesla Cybertruck can power a clothes dryer
Tesla Cybertruck at a camping site

While a production version of Tesla's Cybertruck still hasn’t entered the world four-years after the divisive vehicle was announced, we may now know more about Elon Musk’s polygonal electric pickup. Many of the vehicle’s apparent final specs and features were recently leaked online in a YouTube video from TFLEV and show something comparable to its direct rivals -- many of which are already on the market.

In terms of actual pickup truck practicality, the vehicle has an alleged bed length of 72.8 inches and a width of 51 inches. Its tow hitch can support a maximum tongue weight of 1,110 pounds, and the truck can pull 11,000 pounds in total. That last part is a bit of a contradiction with Tesla’s official line -- as the company’s site claims the truck can tow up to 14,000 pounds. There’s still a chance both are correct, and the larger number relates to the top-end tri-motor variant’s capabilities.

Read more
Lexus may be releasing the world’s longest-range EV
Forget hybrid cars — Lexus is focused on EVs
Lexus EV concept

After long dominating the hybrid market Toyota, or at least one of its subsidiaries, has set its sights on the burgeoning world of electric cars. If all goes to plan, the Japanese company’s luxury line, Lexus, could have the longest-range electric vehicle on the market in a few years’ time, as it becomes less focused on Lexus hybrid cars.

Lexus has dipped its toes in the lithium-laced waters of the electric vehicle market before -- but its efforts have been a little underwhelming. Its RZ 450e does come with 308 horsepower, but it takes the crossover 5 seconds to go from 0 to 60, which is fairly pedestrian by EV standards. Worse yet is the range, a major sticking point for many EV naysayers. The RZ Premium maxes out at 220 miles, which is below par for a modern EV and pretty bad for a supposed luxury option.

Read more