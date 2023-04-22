 Skip to main content
The new 2025 Polestar 4 is missing one significant feature

Polestar’s latest take on an electric SUV is unlike anything we’ve seen before

Joel Patel
By

The electric revolution has given automakers, and more importantly, their designers, the freedom to pen some radical vehicles. The folks over at the now all-electric Polestar brand have sketched some achingly beautiful electric cars like the Precept, Polestar 6, and Polestar 1. Even the Polestar 2 stands out against the likes of the dull Tesla Model 3. We’re happy to report that the new 2025 Polestar 4 continues the automaker’s trend of gorgeously styled cars, but is missing something most drivers have gotten used to: a rear window.

With its off-sized height and sweeping rear roofline, it’s clear that Polestar’s designers were trying to make the Polestar 4 as aerodynamic as possible. The design hides the fact that the Polestar 4 is nearly the same size as the large Volvo EX90. We doubt most people will have anything bad to say about the way the Polestar 4 looks, but one thing that’s sure to draw some controversy is the Polestar 4’s lack of a rear window.

Instead of a rear window, the 2025 Polestar 4 utilizes a roof-mounted camera that’s facing the back of the vehicle. The camera provides a live feed directly to a digital rearview mirror. One can’t help but wonder how this will work in the real world where cameras can fail, a lack of light can greatly distort an image, or glare from a light source can completely drown out an image.

Regardless of what you may think about the Polestar car’s lack of a rear window, the EV’s performance certainly sounds inspiring. The EV will be the quickest car the brand has ever made with two electric motors that make up to 544 horsepower and a zero-to-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds. To get even more performance out of the Polestar 4, Polestar will offer the EV with a Performance Pack that brings 22-inch wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, and special chassis tuning.

For people that don’t need that kind of performance, Polestar will offer a model with a single electric motor on the rear wheels that makes 272 horsepower. That’s the model to get for maximum range, as it will have a targeted range of roughly 373 miles thanks to a 102-kWh battery pack option.

Charge times haven’t been announced yet, but the Polestar 4 should be able to charge at up to 200 kW and comes with a 22-kW onboard charger. The electric SUV will have bi-directional charging with vehicle-to-load functionality to charge small items.

Just like the exterior, the interior is what we’ve come to expect from Polestar – elegantly minimalist. A 10.2-inch digital instrument sits in front of the driver, while a horizontally oriented 15.4-inch touchscreen is located in the center of the dash. The infotainment system features Android Automotive OS with multiple Google-based applications built-in, like Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant.

China will be the first country to get the 2025 Polestar 4 with production set to begin this November. We won’t see the Polestar 4 on sale in the U.S. until 2024. When it does arrive at dealerships, it’s expected to start at $60,000.

Joel Patel
Joel Patel
Freelance Writer

Joel Patel is a Northern Virginia native that became enamored with cars at a young age when he was tasked with holding the flashlight while his dad fixed them. After learning that the hosts of Top Gear got paid for their antics, Joel got a degree in journalism to pursue a career as an automotive journalist. His work has been featured on Autoweek, Digital Trends, Autoblog, CarsDirect, U.S. News & World Report, and Right Foot Down. Outside of cars, Joel enjoys finding hole-in-the-wall restaurants, trying new bourbons, and taking his pit bull on an adventure. You can find more of his work on his website, Man, Adventure, Wheels.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

