Porsche reveals 2026 Taycan Black Edition with enhanced range, fresh looks

They won’t have to be all black, but Porsche recently introduced the Black Edition style and performance upgrade package for the 2026 Porsche Taycan, Taycan 4, and Taycan 4S models.

Why Porsche launched the Taycan Black Edition

Porsche is known for its extensive options offerings across all models, which allow buyers to take personalization and customization as far as they want to go. The Taycan Black Edition combines style, performance, and comfort u[grades in a single check-off. Customers don’t have to stop when they select a Black Edition Taycan; they can still access Porsche’s numerous categories of upgrades. The Black Edition might be the single major option selection for some buyers, while for others it would serve as a good first step.

Features of the 2026 Taycan Black Edition

The extensive upgrades for the Black Edition include the SportDesign Package, which includes high-gloss black trim with exclusive paint finishes.

The Black Edition enhances the Taycan’s performance and range with the 105 kWh Performance Battery Plus, which is available as an optional upgrade for non-Black Edition Taycans.

Additional upgrades includes with the Black Edition are Lane Change Assist, Surround View including Active Parking Assist, 21-inch wheels, HD-Matrix Design LED headlights, puddle light logo projectors, 14-way comfort seats with memory function, headrests with the Porsche crest, BOSE sound system with Dolby Atmos, Porsche Electric Sport Sound, and the Porsche Storage package.

Porsche has not announced pricing for the 2026 Taycan Black Edition variants, stating that the information will be released in due course. Delivery of 2026 Taycon Sport Edition models is scheduled to start in fall 2025.