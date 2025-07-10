 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Porsche reveals 2026 Taycan Black Edition with enhanced range, fresh looks

Porsche launches 2026 Taycan Black Edition EV with larger battery, luxe features

By
2026 Porsche Taycan Black Edition peosuxt highlight shot right front three-quarter view.
Porsche

They won’t have to be all black, but Porsche recently introduced the Black Edition style and performance upgrade package for the 2026 Porsche Taycan, Taycan 4, and Taycan 4S models.

Why Porsche launched the Taycan Black Edition

Porsche is known for its extensive options offerings across all models, which allow buyers to take personalization and customization as far as they want to go. The Taycan Black Edition combines style, performance, and comfort u[grades in a single check-off. Customers don’t have to stop when they select a Black Edition Taycan; they can still access Porsche’s numerous categories of upgrades. The Black Edition might be the single major option selection for some buyers, while for others it would serve as a good first step.

Recommended Videos

Features of the 2026 Taycan Black Edition

The extensive upgrades for the Black Edition include the SportDesign Package, which includes high-gloss black trim with exclusive paint finishes.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Black Edition enhances the Taycan’s performance and range with the 105 kWh Performance Battery Plus, which is available as an optional upgrade for non-Black Edition Taycans.

Additional upgrades includes with the Black Edition are Lane Change Assist, Surround View including Active Parking Assist, 21-inch wheels, HD-Matrix Design LED headlights, puddle light logo projectors, 14-way comfort seats with memory function, headrests with the Porsche crest, BOSE sound system with Dolby Atmos, Porsche Electric Sport Sound, and the Porsche Storage package.

Porsche has not announced pricing for the 2026 Taycan Black Edition variants, stating that the information will be released in due course. Delivery of 2026 Taycon Sport Edition models is scheduled to start in fall 2025.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition looks like Batman’s choice for an electric pickup
The Ford F-150 Lightning is now available in matte black
F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition

Since Ford started selling the Ford F-150 Lightning, it has been available in four models — the Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models. The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is the most affordable electric pickup in the U.S., starting at $49,995, while the XLT and Lariat trims are better options if you want a longer range.

However, if you want the most luxurious option, the Platinum trim has what it takes. This Ford electric truck features the most advanced Ford technology, and you can also improve your comfort with Nirvana leather seats that have heating, cooling, and massage settings. If you want the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum trim, you can choose ten different color options, which include Agate Black, Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Grey, Rapid Red, Stone Grey, Oxford White, Star White, Iconic Silver, Azure Gray, and Avalanche. Well, Ford has another Platinum model ready to roll out of the factory, and it’s available in matte black.

Read more
Revealed: The 2024 Porsche Cayenne has had a dramatic mid-cycle refresh
Porsche’s updated SUV now comes with more performance, more tech features, and a more expensive starting price tag
2024 Porsche Cayenne front end angle from driver's side parked in front of mountains.

Automakers give vehicles a mid-cycle refresh when they’re not ready to introduce an all-new model, but want to keep their option relevant with a few changes. Most of the time, the changes are minor – new headlights, some new tech features, and a slight bump in power. The changes that Porsche made to the 2024 Cayenne are far more extensive than what we're used to seeing with a normal mid-cycle refresh. Porsche’s got out its Dewalt kit and upgraded nearly every aspect of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe for the upcoming 2024 model year.
The changes to the 2024 Cayenne’s exterior design aren’t nearly as thorough as the ones found elsewhere. The midsize SUV gets redesigned headlights, a new hood, and a revised front bumper that has some swanky air intakes. Redesigned taillights, an updated rear fascia, and a new location for the license plate on the bumper instead of the tailgate are the small changes that Porsche made at the back.

Previous

Read more
Mercedes-Benz reveals Concept AMG GT XX high-performance EV platform front runner
Mercedes concept boasts 1,3421 horsepower and 223 mph top speed
Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT XX left front three-quarter view.

The dramatically orange vehicle photos accompanying this article represent the future of Mercedes-Benz's performance EVs. Mercedes-AMG introduces the Concept AMG GT XX four-door sports car as the "first series-production model" of Mercedes's comprehensive AMG.EA high-performance architecture.

Mercedes-AMG did not reveal a price or production date, but didn't hold back on performance numbers. The Concept AMG GT XX has a combined 1,341 horsepower from three axial flux electric motors, 223 mph top speed, and the capability of charging 248 miles of range in about five minutes.
The tech behind the performance numbers

Read more