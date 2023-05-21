 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 production is taking longer than anticipated

Production delays hit Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90: What’s behind the extended production time?

James Dolan
By
Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 on stage during unveiling ceremony
Polestar

Last month, Volvo unveiled the new 2025 Polestar 4. It’s an electric SUV that will compete against the Tesla Model X — but it will be cheaper with a price tag of around $60,000. The 2024 Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 were also unveiled late last year as part of the Swedish carmaker’s plan to bring an all-electric vehicle lineup to the U.S.  

Both the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 were scheduled for production in mid-2023 with delivery slated for later this year. However, the production plans have changed and Polestar says we have to wait until early 2024 for the new Polestar and Volvo cars. What’s the reason for the pushback? It has something to do with software issues. 

Recommended Videos

Polestar needs more time to develop and test the software

According to the Swedish automaker, it needs “additional time for final software development” before manufacturing the Polestar 3. Since the Volvo EX90 shares the same platform as the Polestar 3, it will also be affected. However, the automaker clarified that the upcoming Polestar 4 won’t be affected and it will be delivered on the initial schedule.

Polestar also said that it’s been burdened by “the economic environment affecting the automotive industry.” Coincidentally, Polestar announced that it was laying off 10% of its workforce after it postponed the Polestar 3 production date. According to Reuters, Volvo is also taking the same measures by laying off 6% of its workforce. Even Tesla is feeling the heat of the current bear market.

Polestar 3 driving on the road
Polestar

As a result of the recent developments, Polestar expects to sell between 60,000 to 70,000 EVs globally in 2023 — down from the 80,000 units that it had projected in Q1 2023. So far, the automaker has delivered 2,340 Polestar 2 models in the U.S. and 12,000 total vehicles between January and March 2023. Even with the economic slowdown, Polestar has increased its Q1 sales by 26% compared to last year.

The Polestar 3 is expected to have a 111-kWh battery that can deliver a range of up to 379 miles. It will come with a standard 360 kW electric motor equivalent to 482 horsepower. Alternatively, you will have the option to choose a higher-performance 380 kW electric motor that can produce 509 horsepower. On the other hand, the upcoming Volvo electric car will have almost the same specifications as the Polestar 3.

The Polestar 3 will also rely on AI technology built on Nvidia’s processor to self-drive itself. As for the price, it’s expected to start at around $85,000, while the Volvo EX90 could be $5,000 cheaper.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
Study reveals the cars that are least likely to be recalled
Hate going to the dealership for a recall? These are the cars to get.
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

With new, cutting-edge tech features, more advanced safety features, and powertrains focusing on squeezing every bit of fuel economy possible, recalls have become far more commonplace than before. Anyone that’s had to deal with car recalls can attest to just how annoying they are. Some recalls even require owners to leave their vehicles at dealerships overnight for extensive repairs or to wait for components that are in short supply.
For people that hate dealing with recalls, iSeeCars’ latest report will be incredibly useful. Analyzing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the outlet released a list of cars that are the least likely to be involved in a recall over a 30-year lifespan. Since the outlet had to use existing data, including car complaints, to create the list, this is just an estimation. A few of these cars could be involved in a recall, though the chances are slim.

The vehicles with the fewest expected recalls
Here are the top 10 vehicles with the fewest expected recall over 30 years:

Read more
Chevron and Toyota partner on alternative fuel road trip
Less carbon-intensive gasoline? Check out what Chevron is doing with its fuel
Chevron and Toyota road trip partnership.

Days after the U.S. proposed its strictest ever tailpipe pollution limit requirements, Chevron Corp put into motion the showcase of its "renewable gasoline." This gasoline boasts more than 50% renewable content and is partly made from renewable feedstocks like used cooking oil. According to Chevron, this fuel is over 40% less carbon-intensive than traditional gasoline, making it far better for the environment.

Recently, regulators worldwide have been pushing to electrify road transport to reduce emissions and carbon dioxide pollution. According to the pollution standards outlined by the Environmental Protection Agency, vehicle manufacturers must ensure around two-thirds of their light-duty vehicle sales are electric by 2032. Also, they must have alternative fuels that can provide fewer greenhouse gasses.

Read more
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 marks the start of the manufacturer’s upscale trajectory
Despite a straight-six engine, a new platform, and even more luxury, this is an SUV that’s meant for drivers
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV and Turbo S parked in front of a bridge from rear end and front end.

Automakers chase profits. Like all companies, they’re in the business of selling items — in this case, cars. That’s why most car manufacturers are switching gears to ditch convertibles and sports cars to make SUVs. SUVs bring in more profits and are incredibly popular. Automakers can’t keep up with demand for SUVs, and consumers still want more. Heck, even Ferrari has an SUV on sale now.
In their haste to make more SUVs, automakers have overlooked one major thing: Character. The majority of SUVs on the road all feel and look alike. Features, price, and size are the only three real things to consider when looking into an SUV. At first glance, you might be quick to write off the all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 as being yet another SUV. Before you do that, you should know that the CX-90 is a sweet, characterful SUV that nails Mazda’s first true attempt at going upstream.

Is the Mazda CX-90 really all-new?
Yep, it sure is. The CX-90 arrives as the replacement for the aging CX-9. That model was one of the nicest-driving midsize SUVs on the market, so the CX-90 has large promises to uphold for people who enjoy driving. As nice as the CX-9 was to drive, it had a host of issues. The third row was tight, cargo space was limited, and the turbo-four could’ve used some extra pep.
The good news is that Mazda aimed to address these deficiencies with the new CX-90. The CX-90 features a new rear-wheel-drive architecture, a new turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six-cylinder engine, a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, and a new eight-speed automatic transmission.
Mazda brought us out to a very rainy and dreary San Francisco to drive both the Turbo S Premium Plus (pictured in maroon here) and the PHEV Premium Plus (the SUV in white) on some gorgeous roads up to Sonoma and then back down to San Francisco.

Read more