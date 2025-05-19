 Skip to main content
The new De Tomaso P72 hypercar is a brilliant mix of modern tech and retro soul

De Tomaso P72 hypercar debuts

the de tomaso p72 hypercar is a brilliant mix of modern tech and retro soul production specification exterior 01 e17473187515
De Tomaso
The P72 draws inspiration from the fabulous 1965 De Tomaso P70, a fantastic collaboration between Alejandro De Tomaso and the iconic Carroll Shelby. It captures the vibe of a time when cars were designed with heart and soul, not just data. With its smooth curves and classic analog feel, the P72 is a throwback to the 1960s, a time when cars were artistic expressions and driving was all about passion. First shown off as a concept at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the P72 is now ready to hit the road in its final, jaw-dropping form.
At the heart of the P72 is a brand-new carbon fiber chassis, carefully woven in a striking 4×4 twill pattern. This chassis extends from the center monocoque to the front and rear, and what’s really impressive is that it’s made from a single piece of carbon fiber—no glued-on sections. This not only makes the car stronger and lighter but also sets a high standard for quality.
The entire platform was developed over several years, focusing on getting every little detail just right. Instead of recycling an old design, De Tomaso went for a fresh start, giving them ultimate control over everything from the suspension to how the whole chassis feels. This thoughtful design keeps the powertrain low in the chassis, which means you get a balanced ride that promises an awesome driving experience.
The P72 has a full carbon fiber body, with some really eye-catching paint options inspired by classic styles. Alternatively, you can go for a sleek all-carbon finish that is just short of breathtaking.
Inside, the cabin embraces the beauty of simplicity. Forget about screens and distractions; instead, you’ll find traditional analog dials and custom controls that make you feel connected to the car.
At the center of the interior is a stunning exposed linkage shifter, which looks amazing and connects you to the six-speed gearbox in a way that’s all about the feel. It embodies what De Tomaso is all about: tactile joy, artistry, and emotion. There’s even a handy phone holder, but the focus is clearly on enjoying the drive. In the P72, the mission is the open road and the roar of the engine.
Every detail, from the soft leather to the nicely finished metal surfaces, reflects careful craftsmanship. De Tomaso uses individually milled aluminum parts made by skilled artisans, each finished either bead-blasted, hand-brushed, or hand-polished, making every piece feel special.
Staying true to its roots, the P72 is powered by a hand-assembled V8 engine that De Tomaso fans know and love. This 5.0L supercharged beast delivers an impressive 700 hp and 604 foot-pounds of torque. With shorter gear ratios, the focus is on delivering a thrilling driving experience that’s super responsive and fun.
“The P72 was our promise to faithfully revive a historic marque,” says Norman Choi, CEO of De Tomaso Automobili. “This first production-specification vehicle embodies everything we stand for: a mechanical soul, timeless beauty, and a driving experience that rises above modern convention. It is our echo through time—now made real.”
Thanks to its vintage-inspired header design, the V8 becomes an expressive powerhouse, making the driving experience raw and exciting. There are no drive modes or shortcuts—just you, your car, and the open road.
The P72 also features a push-rod suspension system for that classic driving experience. Plus, the three-way manually adjustable damping system lets you fine-tune how the car handles, making for a personalized ride no matter how you like to drive on any particular day.
What’s being displayed here is an internal production specification unit—a prototype that represents the final design and quality that the 72 lucky owners will receive. Each of those 72 production cars will be custom-built with personalized finishes and options that showcase the De Tomaso spirit.
With the P72, De Tomaso is excited to revive the joy of driving grounded in real emotions. In a world full of screens and distractions, the P72 is a refreshing reminder that nothing beats the human touch. Deliveries for the custodians will start in late 2025, kicking off an exciting new journey—one where heritage meets modern craftsmanship on the open road.
