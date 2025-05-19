The new De Tomaso P72 hypercar is a brilliant mix of modern tech and retro soul

At the heart of the P72 is a brand-new carbon fiber chassis, carefully woven in a striking 4×4 twill pattern. This chassis extends from the center monocoque to the front and rear, and what’s really impressive is that it’s made from a single piece of carbon fiber—no glued-on sections. This not only makes the car stronger and lighter but also sets a high standard for quality. The entire platform was developed over several years, focusing on getting every little detail just right. Instead of recycling an old design, De Tomaso went for a fresh start, giving them ultimate control over everything from the suspension to how the whole chassis feels. This thoughtful design keeps the powertrain low in the chassis, which means you get a balanced ride that promises an awesome driving experience. The P72 has a full carbon fiber body, with some really eye-catching paint options inspired by classic styles. Alternatively, you can go for a sleek all-carbon finish that is just short of breathtaking.

Inside, the cabin embraces the beauty of simplicity. Forget about screens and distractions; instead, you’ll find traditional analog dials and custom controls that make you feel connected to the car. At the center of the interior is a stunning exposed linkage shifter, which looks amazing and connects you to the six-speed gearbox in a way that’s all about the feel. It embodies what De Tomaso is all about: tactile joy, artistry, and emotion. There’s even a handy phone holder, but the focus is clearly on enjoying the drive. In the P72, the mission is the open road and the roar of the engine. Every detail, from the soft leather to the nicely finished metal surfaces, reflects careful craftsmanship. De Tomaso uses individually milled aluminum parts made by skilled artisans, each finished either bead-blasted, hand-brushed, or hand-polished, making every piece feel special. Staying true to its roots, the P72 is powered by a hand-assembled V8 engine that De Tomaso fans know and love. This 5.0L supercharged beast delivers an impressive 700 hp and 604 foot-pounds of torque. With shorter gear ratios, the focus is on delivering a thrilling driving experience that’s super responsive and fun.

“The P72 was our promise to faithfully revive a historic marque,” says Norman Choi, CEO of De Tomaso Automobili. “This first production-specification vehicle embodies everything we stand for: a mechanical soul, timeless beauty, and a driving experience that rises above modern convention. It is our echo through time—now made real.”