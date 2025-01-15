 Skip to main content
Yes, another Tesla recall. This one affects nearly 240,000 vehicles

Tesla issues recall over circuit board short

By
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y parked in front of a city skyline on a runway
Tesla

Love it or hate it, any news involving Tesla tends to garner a strong reaction from the public. As the face of the technological shift to EVs, Elon Musk’s polarizing company has seemingly brought about as many questions as it has answers to the future of motorized transportation. Many of those questions have come about because Tesla was the most-recalled car company for 2024, and is starting off 2025 right where it left off last year.

This recall filed with the NHTSA affects specific Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles. It seems that the computer circuit board on many of these cars has a propensity to short out.

That malfunction can result in the rearview camera to fail. Without a rearview camera image, these vehicles don’t comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for rear visibility. The total number of potentially affected units is 239,382 across the four models.

As with so many of its other recalls, Tesla’s over-the-air update (OTA) should be enough for some of these vehicles to remedy the issue. It will also identify which vehicles experienced, or may experience, a circuit board failure and replace the affected computers free of charge to owners.

Owners will begin to be notified beginning March 7, 2025. Concerned owners may also contact Tesla at 1-877-798-3752 using reference number SB-25-00-001 or, alternatively, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or visit nhtsa.gov

The list of affected vehicles is as follows:

MAKE MODEL YEAR
TESLA MODEL 3 2024-2025
TESLA MODEL S 2024-2025
TESLA MODEL X 2023-2025
TESLA MODEL Y 2023-2025

