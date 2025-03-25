 Skip to main content
One of the most iconic Porsche 911s could fetch almost $1 million

This air-cooled 911 Turbo S is up for sale right now

When it comes to collectible Porsches, the 911, and more specifically, the 993 Turbo S is on many enthusiasts’ Mount Rushmore in the Porsche lineup. Marking the end of the air-cooled 911 Turbo era, only 183 of these bad boys were made for North America, and each one was custom-built by Porsche’s Exclusive department, packed with plenty of cool upgrades. The only downside is that this auction held by RM Sotheby’s will be closed by the end of the month.

This specific Turbo S is particularly eye-catching, finished in an exclusive Viola Metallic (L39G) color at the Zuffenhausen factory on March 3, 1997. As one of only three Turbo S cars painted in this unique shade, it is highly coveted, especially since it was originally meant for the renowned Porsche dealership Brumos in Jacksonville, Florida. Each of these limited examples has its unique interior, and this one features Porsche Exclusive extended Rubicon Grey leather, accented with vibrant Speed Yellow stitching and seatbelts, along with stylish carbon fiber trim.

Beyond its stunning good looks, the Turbo S is loaded with high-tech features and luxurious touches. It comes with a digital sound package that includes a multi-channel speaker system and amplifier, a six-disc remote CD changer, and a full all-leather package that wraps the interior in luxury, covering everything from power window switches to the steering wheel.

The car also has heated sport seats that are power-adjustable, Speed Yellow brake calipers that add flair, embossed headrests with the Porsche crest, brilliant Litronic headlights, and a set of stylish 18-inch “hollow-spoke” light-alloy wheels.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 3.6-liter flat-six engine with a lightweight alloy crankcase and cylinder heads. To keep things running smoothly, it has an extra oil cooler to help manage heat during spirited driving. This engine features a modified Bosch Motronic system that cranks out 424 horsepower at 6,250 rpm for the U.S. market.

The Turbo S takes inspiration from the legendary 959 with its all-wheel-drive system, a first for any Porsche Turbo model. It also boasts cross-drilled, multi-piston ventilated disc brakes for top-notch stopping power. To prevent brake fade during those intense drives, Porsche strategically added air ducts near the fog lamps and above the rear wheels.

Its wide-body design, coupled with an exclusive aero kit, gives it a strong presence on the road. With lightweight 18-inch alloy wheels, it not only looks good but performs exceptionally well. The upgraded six-speed manual transmission allows the Turbo S to zoom from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 184 mph.

This Turbo S was first registered on May 15, 1997, in North Carolina, with its original owner keeping it for just 8,100 miles over four years. The next owner continued to cherish the car until May 2006, adding only 15,000 miles in that time.

After changing hands between a couple more collectors, the current owner picked up the Turbo S in April 2014. They have taken great care of it, only driving it in fair weather and getting it regularly maintained by trusted experts at places like Porsche Westmont in Illinois and Barnaba Autosport in Batavia.

In July 2022, Barnaba went through the engine with a fine-tooth comb, spending over $13,000 on a full mechanical refresh. The engine was taken out of the car for a detailed inspection and received a complete overhaul, including new gaskets, seals, lines, and filters, along with a fresh set of OEM spark plugs. New parts like brake hoses, sway bar links, ignition wires, and more were also added to ensure everything is in peak condition.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S combines unbelievable performance with an exclusive production run in the U.S., advanced engineering inspired by its legendary 959 predecessor, and luxurious touches from Porsche Exclusive. The Turbo S represents the pinnacle of the air-cooled Porsche era, making it some fanatics’ Holy Grail. RM Sotheby’s estimates that this lusted-after sports car could fetch anywhere from $600,000 to $700,000, but we’re willing to bet almost that much (almost) that this pristine, ultra-rare air-cooled icon will crest those numbers and possibly crack the $1 million mark.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
