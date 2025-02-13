This Ferrari Daytona SP3 signed by two F1 champs may be the fastest way to ever spend $6 million

As if owning an ultra-rare Ferrari isn’t an extraordinary enough accomplishment, sometimes one comes along that ratchets things up to hyper-exclusivity. This mesmerizing Daytona SP3, which has less than 400 miles, is now available for purchase at the renowned F1rst Motors in Dubai.

This automotive marvel is one of just 599 examples ever crafted, boasting a unique and striking ‘BP Green’ finish that captures the light and exudes sophistication at every angle. When you lift the engine cover, you’re greeted with a breathtaking sight: the signatures of F1 champions Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, elegantly etched in gold atop its impressive 828bhp, 6.5-litre V12 engine. This powerhouse, while slightly outpaced by its Le Mans-spec F80 counterpart in sheer power, delivers astonishing performance. The SP3 accelerates from 0 to 62mph (100 km/hr) in a mere 2.8 seconds and reaches a blistering top speed of 211mph.

This naturally aspirated V-12 is a thrilling experience, producing a spine-tingling symphony that reaches up to 9,500 rpm. While the performance figures are undeniably impressive, they pale compared to the SP3’s breathtaking design. With sharp, sculpted headlights and audacious curves that ripple across its bodywork, this car is nothing short of a visual spectacle. The sleek, elongated lines of the rear end make it seem as if it could glide through galaxies, evoking the aesthetics of a Mad Max meets Grand Turismo.

The Daytona SP3 is estimated to fetch around 4.61 million pounds, which translates to around $5.8 million when it eventually finds a new owner with pockets deep enough. The 2023 Daytona SP3 represents an extraordinary pinnacle of automotive engineering and design, showcasing Ferrari’s commitment to excellence. With only 599 units concocted, each one is a unique masterpiece, and this particular model—gleaming in that captivating BP Green—is a stunning embodiment of elegance fused with high-performance engineering. Inspired by the legendary racing cars of the 1960s, the SP3 is powered by Ferrari’s most formidable internal combustion engine, a stunning feat of engineering that delivers unparalleled performance reminiscent of an exhilarating racing era.

This engine not only showcases Ferrari’s expertise but also encapsulates the brand’s relentless quest for speed and innovation. The SP3’s allure is further enhanced by the exquisite signatures of Formula 1 luminaries Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., elegantly inscribed in gold on the engine cover, creating a personal touch that connects this automotive monument to the thrill and spectacle of modern motorsport. Ferrari’s illustrious legacy is underscored by a historical achievement that echoes through time: in 1967, Ferrari dominated the podium by clinching the top three spots at the renowned 24 Hours of Daytona, marking its place in the annals of motorsport history.

The Daytona SP3 serves as the second gem in Ferrari’s limited-edition Icona series, capturing the spirit and essence of the legendary sports prototypes from the 1960s—a golden era cherished for its iconic closed-wheel racing. The Icona series was launched in 2018 with the stunning Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, reinterpreting Ferrari’s legendary designs into modern masterpieces. This Daytona SP3 embodies one of Ferrari’s most significant milestones, invoking the glorious triumph of their historic 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Daytona on February 6, 1967. While celebrating the rich heritage of 1960s racing, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 showcases a harmonious fusion of traditional and innovative design elements. Its expressive power mirrors the spirit of sports prototypes, seamlessly blending contemporary aesthetics with timeless automotive lines.

The car’s proportions are a work of art, accentuated by bold, monolithic volumes that embody the height of Italian craftsmanship. The flawless interplay of fluid forms and sharp, dynamic surfaces creates an effortless aesthetic harmony—a hallmark of Maranello’s brilliant design philosophy. This meticulous attention to detail not only results in a vehicle that is a feast for the eyes but also contributes to the impressive aerodynamics that the Daytona SP3 possesses, earning admiration from collectors and enthusiasts alike.