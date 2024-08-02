 Skip to main content
F1 racing driver changes teams: Ferrari driver Sainz signs with Williams Racing

Sainz follows childhood heroes to help Williams make history

Carlos Sainz will leave Scuderia Ferrari for the Williams Racing team starting in 2025.
What about Sainz? Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton shocked the F1 world in February when he announced his move from the Mercedes-Petronas F1 team to Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season. One of the first questions on the minds of fans, F1 team principals, and drivers was, “What happens to Sainz?” Six months later, we have the answer.

Williams announced this week that Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has signed with Williams Racing for two years, starting with the 2025 season. Sainz, a 29-year-old veteran, will join fellow driver Alex Albon as Williams transitions from the current FIA F1 racing car specifications during the 2025 season to the totally new car starting in 2026. Other F1 teams, including Alpine and Sauber/Audi, reportedly tried to attract the Spanish driver.

Why Sainz chose Williams

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon
When he made his decision public, Sainz said, “I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards.”

Sainz also mentioned William’s historic success and said Williams was, “Where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport.

“I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and, starting on January 1, I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team,” Sainz continued.

Willams’ Team Principal James Vowles spoke of Sainz’s experience and fierce drive and what the he brings to the team. “In Alex and Carlos we will have one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid and with huge experience to guide us into the new regulations in 2026.”

Vowles also thanked driver Logan Sargeant, who will be leaving Williams at the end of the season. Sainz currently has 162 Championship points or the 2024 season, Albon has 4 points, and Sargeant is one of three F1 drivers who have not scored any points in the first 14 events of the 2024 season.

