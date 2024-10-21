 Skip to main content
F1 United States Grand Prix results: Ferrari scores first and second place

Norris wanted to chip away at Verstappen's lead, but the reverse happened

By
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.
Courtesy of Formula 1

While the greatest question of the 2024 United States Grand Prix was whether McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris would continue to chip away at Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s lead in Drivers’ Championship points, Ferrari stole the show.

Norris and Verstappen were focused on beating each other out of Turn 1 at Austin’s Circuit of the America’s race tracks, but Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc undercut both drivers and took the lead position, which he never relinquished. Carlos Sainz, the second Ferrari driver, was also able to get past Norris and Verstand to take second place in the race.

Lando Norris was third over the finish line, with Verstappen fourth. Still, because the FIA imposed a 5-second penalty on Norris for passing Verstappen outside the track limits, Verstappen stood on the winners’ podium for finishing third.

What drivers and teams advanced in the USGP?

The USGP was one of the six races of the 2024 season that included a Sprint Race on Saturday. Sprint races are exciting for race fans, but they also give drivers a chance to win up to 8 Championship points. Verstappen won the USGP Sprint race; so far the Red Bull driver has won four out of four Sprint races this season. He picked up eight points. Sainz was in second place, with seven points, Norris earned six points in third place, and Leclerc scored five points for his fourth-place finish.

The Grand Prix Qualifying event, which determines the starting positions in the actual Grand Prix, resulted in Norris in the pole position, Verstappen in P2, Sainz in P3, and Leclerc in P4. Norris has won and lost the pole position in the first lap several times this season, so that was an early focus point. And, as mentioned above, he did lose it while he and Verstappen were vying for the lead in the first turn.

Verstappen won 8 points for winning the Sprint race and 12 points for his third-place Grand Prix finish, for a total of 20 points for the weekend. Norris took 12 points for his GP fourth-place finish and six points for coming in third in the Sprint, for a total of 18 points. So in the end, instead of Norris chipping away at Verstappen’s, he netted two fewer points, giving the Red Bull driver a 57-point lead.

Alpine driver Esteban driver scored the fastest lap in the USGP, which usually earns the driver 1 Championship point, but it doesn’t count if the driver doesn’t finish the race in the top ten — Ocon came in 18th.
McLaren has a 41-point advantage over Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship after the USGP.

Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Driver Championship:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 354
Lando Norris McLaren 297
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 275
Oscar Piastri McLaren 247
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 215
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 177
George Russell Mercedes 167
Sergio Perez Red Bull 150
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62
Nico Hulkenberg Haas 29
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24
Yuki Tsunoda RB 22
Alex Albon Williams 12
Daniel Ricciardo RB 12
Pierre Gasly Alpine 8
Kevin Magnussen Haas 8
Oliver Bearman Hass 7
Esteban Ocon Alpine 5
Franco Colapinto Williams 5
Liam Lawson RB 5
Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0
Logan Sargeant Williams 0
Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

Constructor Championship Points:

McClaren Mercedes 544
Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 504
Ferrari 496
Mercedes 344
Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 86
Haas Ferarri 38
RB Honda RBPT 36
Williams Mercedes 17
Alpine Renault 13
Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

What’s next: Mexico Grand Prix, October 25-27

The 20th Grand Prix of the F1 2024 season follows the United States Grand Prix. It will be 71 laps around the 2.67-mile Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez race track.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
The Ultimate Race: F1 car vs Rally car vs Drift car vs Pro4 Truck
Leveling the strengths of race cars with a custom track
Four-car showdown - four mixed-type Red Bull race vehicles

F1 is the elite motorsport, but does that mean F1 race cars are the fastest overall? Red Bull raced four race vehicle types with pro drivers, including an F1 race car, a drift car, a rally car, and a Pro4 truck. To keep it fair, Red Bull also built a custom hybrid track near Houston, Texas, letting each vehicle use its best capabilities.
The competitors

F1 veteran Patrick Friesacher drove the championship-winning RB7 Formula 1 car. Andrew Carlson showcased his Pro4 off-road truck, designed for short-course racing dominance. Rallycross expert Scott Speed joined in with his Subaru, bringing experience from multiple series. Drift superstar Mad Mike Whiddett added some flair with his custom-built “MADMAC” MacLaren hypercar.

Read more
Alpine F1 team and San Antonio Spurs team up to show apparel at the Paris Motor Show for the Austin, Texas Grand Prix of America
Collaborative teamwear blends the excitement of both teams during the F1 Grand Prix in Austin
Collaboration logo of the San Antonio Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

The San Antonio Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team have teamed up with global lifestyle brand New Era for a new headwear and clothing collection. The five-piece line combines key branding elements from both the Spurs and Alpine, showcasing the Spurs' signature black, white, and silver color scheme. Fans and collectors can purchase the collection online, at the Paris Motor Show, and at Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team pop-up stores during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix event in Austin, TX.
Why the F1 Alpine team and the Spurs collaborated
F1 teams frequently partner and collaborate with other entities, such as with the Alpine F1 team's one-time livery switch to promote Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine film during the Belgian Grand Prix in July. The Spurs and the F1 Alpine collaboration cross-promotes both teams. New Era has existing relationships with both teams, so it's also a win for the lifestyle sporting apparel brand.

“Racing in Texas is always an amazing experience and to do so while teaming up with one of the State’s top sporting organizations makes it even more special.” said Oliver Oakes, Team Principal of BWT Alpine Formula One Team. “”

Read more
Experience the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the LIV on the Grid package
The center of the racing, dining, bottle service, and entertainment action
liv on the grid f1 las vegas grand prix experiences package 2024 viewing in pit building zone

F1 Experiences ticket packages are an inclusive way to secure race track seating and viewing, meals and beverages, unique experiences, and access to the live entertainment that has become a signature element of the F1 Grand Prix. The Experience package options for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, November 20 to 23, include the full range of Vegas hospitality, entertainment, and culinary indulgence. One of the most exciting packages is LIV on the Grid.
Why LIV on the Grid is such a big deal

The Formula 1 race draws hundreds of thousands of fans to the track, and LIV on the Grid puts you right in the center of the action in the F1 Paddock Club. You'll be in the Pit Building Zone, treated like a VIP. LIV on the Grid tickets are available in multiples of two.
Included with LIV on the Grid

Read more