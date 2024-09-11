The auction features memorabilia from Michael Schumacher, F1's greatest driver

F1 fans can bid in a live F1 collectibles auction featuring Ferrari and items signed by Michael Schumacher and other Formula One champions. The auction, hosted online by Abell Auction Company, starts at 10 A.M. PDT on September 17. More than 200 lots of F1 items are in the auction, with estimated prices ranging from $50 to $10,000. F1 enthusiasts interested in the auction can register ahead of time to view the auction catalog online.

Why feature F1 driver Michael Schumacher?

Michael Schumacher keeps Lewis Hamilton up at night and likely inspires Max Verstappen. Hamilton is tied with Schumacher with seven F1 Driver World Championships, and Verstappen because he has won the last three Driver Championships and is leading in points this season. Schumacher won the Championship twice driving for Benetton in 1994 and 1995 and an astonishing five years from 2000 through 2004 for Ferrari.

In addition to establishing Ferrari as a powerhouse team at the beginning of the 21st century, Schumacher also amassed an unprecedented and unbeaten sweep of podiums, wins, pole positions, and fastest laps. Schumacher, who trained and worked as a mechanic early on, was also noteworthy for his work with Ferrari team engineers and mechanics on the race cars. For many F1 fans in the 1990s and 2000s, Michael Schumacher was the greatest F1 driver in the world.

F1 items and collectibles in the auction

The featured F1 items include autographed pieces and one-of-a-kind collectibles such as Formula One car models, photographs, tickets, race car replicas in display boxes, and first racing karts. Ferrari memorabilia in the auction includes helmets, headsets, pit crew gloves, steering wheels, race car side mirrors, and much more. There’s even a Ferrari Unica Technogym, a Ferrari-themed workout gym with more than 25 exercises.

The Abell Auction on September 17 will also include a wide range of sports collectibles and memorabilia. In addition to viewing the auction catalog online before the live event, interested buyers can preview the items at the Abell Auction gallery in Los Angeles on weekdays from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. PDT.