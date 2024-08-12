Sotheby's auction winner can show, stow, or race Schumacher's F1 Ferrari

 Skip to main content
Sotheby’s to auction Michael Schumacher’s Grand Prix-winner Ferrari F1 race car

By
Michael Schumacher 2001 Ferrari F1 race car on track. Left front three-quarter view - Trevor Thompson - Courtesy RM Sothebys.
Trevor Thompson / Courtesy RM Sotheby's

In the 2024 Monterey Car Week’s full calendar of tantalizing vehicles and events, an auction by RMS Sotheby’s on Saturday, August 17, is a headliner. A 2002 Ferrari F1 race car that seven-time World Driver Championship winner Michael Schumacher drove to win a Grand Prix will be offered to a lucky, well-heeled bidder.

Why Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari matters

Michael Shumacher 2001 Ferrari F1 race car on track. Right front three-quarter view - Trevor Thompson - Courtesy RM Sothebys.
No one has won more F1 Grand Prix World Driver Championships than Michael Schumacher. Schumacher is tied with Lewis Hamilton, who drives for Mercedes but will switch to Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

This Ferrari’s complete history and full documentation are available. Because of its association with Schumacher but also due to its performance and sheer beauty, it is one of the most significant representatives of modern-era F! race cars.

Significant talking points of this Ferrari

Michael Shumacher 2001 Ferrari F1 race car on track Trevor Thompson - Courtesy RM Sothebys.
Once the winning bidder takes possession of Ferrari F1 chassis number 215, they will have much to talk about. This car is one of about 30 Ferrari chassis Schumacher to Grand Prix victories. It’s also one of only 12 Ferrari chassis that Schumacher drove to at least one win and at least two Grand Prix podiums.

Schumacher drove Chassis 215 to victory in the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and to a third-place finish in the 2002 Malaysian Grand Prix, earning this Ferrari’s second podium.

The fortunate winner of the 2002 Ferrari can stow, show, or race the car. According to Sotheby’s, if the buyer intends to take the car on a race track, it must first go back to the Ferrari factory in Maranello for “an engine, gearbox, and clutch refresh.” Maintaining an F1 car is no small consideration, so Sotheby’s has a mechanical assessment report available for viewing.

Sotheby’s estimates the 2002 Ferrari Chassis 215 will fetch $8 million to $10 million at Saturday’s auction.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
