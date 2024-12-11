 Skip to main content
Ferrari to supply engine and transmissions to new GM/Cadillac F1 team

One requirement for GM is to become an F1 engine supplier by 2030.

By
Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy.
Courtesy of Ferrari

Ferrari will supply engines and transmissions to the new GM/Cadillac Formula 1 team starting in 2026, subject to the FIA and F1 accepting and approving the eleventh team to race in the F1 World Championship Grand Prix series.

The news on this potential new F1 team is coming quickly, with F1’s conditional agreement made public in November and Graeme Lowdown’s appointment as the Team Principal announced last week. Negotiations have been active all year.

There is no firm date for a final decision about the new team, but F1 teams have been restricted from beginning development until January 1, 2025, of the new cars and power units for the next generation F1 race cars, which will be mandatory starting in the 2026 season. It may be that, in the interest of fairness and competitiveness, which the FIA is supposed to be all about, the final word will fall by the end of 2024.

Why this agreement matters to GM

One requirement for GM/Cadillac to sign on as the 11th team was reportedly that GM become an engine supplier by 2030. That means that other teams would theoretically be able to be GM customers. Until 2030, however, GM/Cadillac is free to use engines from other manufacturers—again, pending final acceptance by F1 and the FIA.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ferrari as the power unit and gearbox supplier for our Cadillac team, bringing together two remarkable legacies,” Graeme Lowdon said.

“Choosing the right power unit partner is crucial, and we trust in Ferrari’s passion, excellence and the exceptional capabilities of their people.”

Why the agreement matters to Ferrari

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur stated his opinion that it is great to see the commitment of another American team, especially with F1’s growing popularity in the U.S.

“We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration,” Vasseur was quoted on F1.com.

“It means we will continue to have two ‘customer teams’ in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari.”

F1 Qatar Grand Prix results: Yellow flags, penalties, and Max wins again
Harsh penalties changed the outcomes
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix was an exciting race but disappointing for key Formula 1 players. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won the pole position in the Qualifying event, had to start at P2 because of an F1 Track Steward penalty. Still, he won the race anyway, adding to his already Championship-winning points margin over all other drivers. Yellow flags and penalties during the Grand Prix affected the outcomes of the Grand Prix.

 
Driver disappointments
Verstappen's one-place starting grid penalty for the Grand Prix occurred because the Stewards ruled he slowed unnecessarily ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell during the Qualifying event, unfairly affecting Russell's fast lap time.

Surprise finishes for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint and Qualifying event
Norris returned a favor, even though the team told him not to do it.
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint race on November 30, 2024, and the  Qualifying event for the December 1 Grand Prix were both competitive with unexpected finishes. McLaren driver Lando Norris moved aside to let teammate Oscar Piastri finish first in the Sprint race, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen surprised everyone, including himself, when he won the pole position in the Grand Prix starting grid.
Qatar Sprint race results
Only six of the 24 Grand Prix races in 2024 were scheduled to include Sprint races. F1 includes Sprint races to add excitement to the weekend and give the drivers and teams a chance to pick up extra Championship points. The first eight finishers win sprint race points. The winner gets eight points, and each successive finisher gets one less. The driver who comes in eighth then gets one point.

In Saturday's Sprint race, McLaren's Lando Norris was leading when, just before crossing the finish line, he slowed down, moved over, and allowed teammate Oscar Piastri to win.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix practice and Sprint Qualifying results
The 2024 Constructors' Championship is still in tight contention
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

This weekend is the next-to-last race in the 2024 F1 Grand Prix season. Qatar is in the desert in the Middle East, and the race events all happen at night when the temperatures aren't as hot as during the day.

The Qatar Grand Prix is a Sprint race, one of only six in the 24-race season. That means there's an additional, shorter race on Saturday before the Grand Prix Qualifying event and Sunday's Grand Prix.  Drivers (and their teams) can score up to eight Championship points that count for Drivers' and Constructors' Championships in the Sprint race.
What to watch for in the Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen won the 2024 F1 Drivers' World Championship at last week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, but exciting competitive races remain.
Drivers' Championship
Max won the crown for the season, his fourth consecutive Championship, but the competition for second place is still tight, and it may foretell Max's biggest threats for the 2025 season. Verstappen will undoubtedly continue to rack up points, but the fight for second place is between McLaren's Lando Norris, currently with 340 points, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who has 319 points.
Constructors' Championship
The fight for the Constructor's title is still tight. McLaren has 608 points, Ferrari has 584, and Red Bull has 555. Red Bull's only hope to win the team crown is for both drivers, Verstappen and Sergio Perez, to finish in the top three places for both races and for McLaren and Ferrari to falter. That scenario is unlikely because Perez has had a dismal season (more on that below) plus McLaren's Norris and Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been strong all season.

