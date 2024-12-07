Bid on Jerry Seinfeld’s 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S right now

Lifelong Porschephile Jerry Seinfeld is selling yet another incredible car in his collection of Porsches right now on Bring a Trailer. Most recently, the iconic comedian announced he is letting go of his Steve McQueen-driven and signed 917 from the movie Le Mans at an auction in January.

But unlike the endless wait for that auction, right now, Seinfeld’s 2014 Porsche 911 50th Anniversary Editon Turbo S Coupe is being bid on while you’re reading this. So, check your bank statements and then check out this car.

As if the 911 Turbo S wasn’t special enough, this 50th-anniversary 2014 model is the only one of its kind. Purchased new by the King of Comedy, Seinfeld spared no expense, optioning it out with some $58,000 in options alone. For some perspective, the options on Seinfeld’s car cost about as much as a brand new C8 Corvette Stingray Convertible did in 2014.

So, what can you get for $58K on a Turbo S? Jerry chose a paint-to-sample Graphite Gray exterior finish, heated adaptive Sport Plus front seats trimmed with Houndstooth inserts, and plush black leather. Additional equipment includes the fabulous Sport Chrono Package, sunroof, LED headlights, 20-inch Sport Classic alloy wheels, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes.

This silver supercar is powered by Porsche’s rear-mounted 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six-cylinder engine. With its direct injection and aluminum construction, the S jacks power output up to an incredible 560 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Compare that to the regular 2014 9111 Turbo, if there is such a thing, which makes only 520 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque. Add to that the Sport Chrono Package over-boost feature in the Turbo S, and peak torque can temporarily hit a whopping 553 pound-feet for those times when you may need to show that new GT3 owner the benefits of forced induction.

That power is funneled through Porsche’s seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transaxle, which is arguably the best on the planet, and then on to the aforementioned electronically locking rear dif, which uses Porsche Torque Vectoring along with all-wheel drive to maintain maximum traction around even the most circuitous of backroads. This Turbo S also includes Porsche Active Suspension Management and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control as standard equipment.

Outfitted with five-spoke 20-inch wheels shod in race-ready Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, the yellow calipers and orange side markers offer a splash of color to this intoxicatingly beautiful car and its fifty shades of gray.

Inside are 50th Anniversary-specific headrests, personalized Porsche floormats, and a dash plaque that reads, “50 Jahre 911” (Jahre means ‘years’ in German), 1963-2013, along with “Special for JS” as a bespoke nod to its famous owner.

Perhaps most surprising about this 50th Anniversary Turbo S is found in front of the driver’s seat. No, it’s not the three-spoke SportDesign steering wheel, the big center-mount tachometer, or even the Sport Chrono Package’s old-school analog stopwatch affixed atop the dashboard. Nope, most eye-opening is the digital odometer that reads just 3,700 miles, making this car barely broken in. That even leaves nearly 90% of tread life left on those very sticky but very short-lived Pilot Sport 4S tires.

The car’s original window sticker is also included with the sale, which reads $240,150. But, add to that the fact that this is the only 50th Anniversary Turbo S made for 2014 along with its celebrity-owned status, and you can understand why bidding is already $318,000 as of this writing with a little more than a week to go. So, if you can refi your house fast enough, or sell off some of that soaring Bitcoin, you may be able to snag a one-of-a-kind super Porsche before its auction ends on December 14th, 2024.