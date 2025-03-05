One of the world’s rarest Porsches is up for sale

One of the rarest Porsches ever assembled is set to go under the hammer in Florida. Records suggest only 12 Factory Works 914/6 GTs were ever built. Despite this, the vehicle carved out a strong racing legacy and comes to auction in pristine condition.

While it’s essentially a racing version of the popular 914, the difference in the two vehicles is immense. In terms of performance, the Porsche’s naturally aspirated, twin-carb, 1,991 CC Type 901/25 Twin-Plug SOHC flat-6 engine can churn out a maximum of 210 BHP. A number of tunings were available for the engine, with this example of the Factory Works 914.6 GT receiving the 901/25 Carrera 6 variant. Or “the most powerful one” if you want to put it in layman’s terms.

All of that power goes through a five-speed manual transaxle before eventually hitting the road. The vehicle is also sitting on front independent torsion-bar suspension, with rear independent suspension, trailing arms and coil springs taking care of things at the back. Each wheel has a ventilated disk brake, further increasing the performance potential of this vehicle. So if you’re looking for something you can enter into classics races, this may be the Porsche for you. Given its current condition and specifications, the vehicle is eligible for a number of the classic racing calendar’s most prestigious events–including Tour Auto and Le Mans Classic. Alternatively, you could just retire it, put it on the car show circuit, and talk to a constant stream of admirers about your new vehicle’s storied past.

Aesthetically, the rare Porsche is presented in its original colors. A striking orange, with a black roof and trim elements providing contrast. The vehicle also comes with a meticulously researched and documented history, including a 65-Page Report by Marque Historian Jürgen Barth.

It has a strong racing pedigree

The 914/6s has a strong racing pedigree, with examples of the vehicle winning their class at Le Mans and the Monte Carlo Rally. In addition to the class win, an example of the rare Porsche placed sixth overall at Le Mans. The 914/6s was also the vehicle that gave Porsche its famous 1-2-3 finish in the 1970 86-hour Marathon de la Route at the Nürburgring. The vehicle type also saw great success in the inaugural IMSA GT championship.

As for the specific factory works 914/6s on sale, it once belonged to privateer racer Gotthard Egerland and was raced in a number of events including several slaloms and hill climbs. Its highlights include a sixth place finish at the 500 Kilometers of the Nürburgring, in addition to other more minor wins and podiums at events across Europe. It was then garaged from 1976 until the late 90s, before falling into the hands of a collector who raced it in several classics events.

The rare Porsche has undergone a “a meticulous two-year, nut-and-bolt restoration” as recently as 2019, and is in what could be described as a pristine condition at the moment. The restoration was completed by renowned Porsche specialist Gaswerks Garage of Paramus.

The rare Porsche is going under the hammer as part of Gooding & Company’s annual Amelia Island Auctions which take place on March 6 and 7 2025. If the estimate holds true, the storied GT car could sell for anything between $850,000 and $1 million. More details can be found on Gooding & Company’s website.