After turning down $25 million, Jerry Seinfeld finally sells his Steve McQueen Signed Porsche 917

Jerry Seinfeld sells his Porsche 917 signed by Steve McQueen

It wasn’t long ago that we reported that beloved comedian Jerry Seinfeld set the autoverse ablaze this past fall when the comedian announced his decision to part ways with the legendary race car, chassis 022 of the 917K, famously driven by the charismatic Steve McQueen in the 1971 classic film *Le Mans*, during Mecum Auction’s prestigious Kissimmee 2025 sale.

Enthusiasts were not only caught off guard by the prospect of the renowned Porsche aficionado relinquishing one of the brand’s most iconic models, but they were also curious about his choice of Mecum Auctions for the sale. Unlike the more traditional avenues of RM Sotheby’s or Gooding & Company—known for handling high-end European sports and classic cars—Mecum is predominantly recognized for its strong ties to American muscle cars, which made it a somewhat unusual choice of venue for an iconic European car like this.

But despite the unusual circumstances, Seinfeld unveiled the exciting news that he has successfully sold his iconic Porsche 917K during a captivating guest appearance on Spike Feresten’s “Spike’s Car Radio” podcast, as detailed by Road & Track. This revelation comes on the heels of an intense bidding war just weeks earlier, where Seinfeld made headlines by turning down an eye-popping $25 million offer for his epic racecar.

During his conversation with Feresten and co-host Paul Zucker, Seinfeld shared insights into his decision-making process, recounting an influential meeting with Dana Mecum, the founder of the auction house. Mecum painted a clear picture of how he envisioned the auction not just as a sale but as a strategic marketing opportunity to elevate both the allure of Seinfeld’s prized 917K and the profile of Mecum Auctions itself.

This intriguing proposition so thoroughly convinced Seinfeld that he admitted he hardly kept a close eye on the auction, where bidding eventually soared to a staggering $25 million. As the discussion ventured into the psychology of high-end collectors, Seinfeld highlighted a crucial aspect of the luxury car market: buyers of rare treasures like the Le Mans 917K often seek the comfort of discretion and prefer to fly under the radar over the chaotic spectacle and public scrutiny of a live auction. “Some people don’t want to engage in the frenzied atmosphere of an auction,” he commented thoughtfully. “They prefer to engage in negotiations behind closed doors after the public show.” This strategic approach ultimately paid off, as it helped this private sale, which met both of these collectors’ preferences.

While the comedian chose not to disclose the name of the new owner of the 917K or the exact sale price, he did indicate that it fell somewhere within the somewhat ridiculous $25 million range. If that price is true, this sale would set a new record, catapulting the 917K into the status of the ‘most expensive Porsche ever sold,’ easily shattering the previous record of $14.08 million achieved by another example—chassis 024—that was also used in the filming of *Le Mans* and sold in 2017.

Regardless of the final price tag, it is pretty clear that Seinfeld turned a substantial profit on a vehicle that he originally acquired from Frank Gallogly in 2001 for an undisclosed amount —just a year after Gallogly himself purchased it for a relatively pedestrian $1.32 million. Such a trajectory underscores not only the timeless allure of the Porsche 917K but also the dynamic and sometimes surprising world of collector cars.

