Aston Martin unveils Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante

Q by Aston Martin Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante

By
aston martin unveils palm beach edition db12 volante 12
Aston Martin

Aston Martin Palm Beach has joined forces with Q by Aston Martin to craft an extraordinary vehicle: the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante. This stunning car beautifully merges the unparalleled artistry of British craftsmanship with captivating design elements inspired by Palm Beach’s vibrant lifestyle. Each aspect of this limited-edition model is meticulously designed to celebrate the charm of its surroundings while amplifying the elegance of Aston Martin’s high-performance 670 horsepower open-top Super Tourer.

Aston Martin

The highlight of the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante is its striking Frosted Glass Blue exterior paint, a color that pays homage to the rich and varied blues of the Atlantic Ocean. The innovative use of glass flakes within the topcoat creates a dazzling shimmer that evokes the warm rays of the South Florida sun, making it a real head-turner on the road.

Aston Martin

Each layer of this complex finish is carefully applied by hand, showcasing the dedication and expertise of our skilled artisans. Enhancing its sporty profile, a refined Club Sport White pinstripe gracefully runs along the front splitters, side sills, and rear bumpers, while the sleek Gloss Jet Black diamond-turned five-spoke wheels add a bold touch to its athletic stance.

Aston Martin

Once you drop the convertible top, the interior unfolds like an inviting oasis. The cabin dazzles with its custom features and a cleverly crafted nautically themed duotone color palette that draws the eye. A palm-leaf motif is intricately incorporated throughout, expressing the lush landscape of Palm Beach in elegant design. Soft Aurora Blue and Ivory leather are intricately stitched together with striking Spicy Red accents, creating a vibrant yet sophisticated atmosphere.

Aston Martin

The seats are sumptuous, adorned with palm-inspired embroidery that extends to the center armrest and door-sill panels, making each detail thoughtful and intentional. Polished aluminum sill plaques featuring the same palm pattern add a touch of elegance to the vehicle’s entry points. The palm theme also translates to the exterior with aluminum side strakes that are expertly milled to reflect the flowing design of palm tree stripes.

Aston Martin

“This extraordinary DB12 Volante model perfectly encapsulates the understated elegance of both Palm Beach and Aston Martin,” said Pedro Mota, Regional President
of Aston Martin The Americas. “Through a collaboration with Q by Aston Martin and Aston Martin Palm Beach, we have created an exceptional sports car that merges stunning performance, artistry, and luxury. This Q commission is bound to entice more customers to create a unique specification with Q by Aston Martin, where peerless creativity and British craftsmanship generate vehicles as unique and special for their owners.”

Aston Martin

Inside, the open-pore Linear Light Olive Ash wood trim has been specifically chosen for its rich texture, effectively mimicking the beautiful grains of palm wood and adding warmth to the interior ambiance. As a charming nod to the vehicle’s coastal roots, the dashboard features embossed leather that distinctly displays Palm Beach’s latitude and longitude coordinates, grounding your driving experience in a sense of place and adventure.

Aston Martin

The talented design team at Q by Aston Martin is passionate about crafting truly bespoke vehicles, and the Palm Beach Editions are shining examples of this creative journey. We offer limitless customization possibilities that empower you to create a vehicle that mirrors your individuality. Whether it’s subtle accents or completely tailored components, our team is committed to turning your dreams into reality.

Aston Martin

If you’re intrigued by the idea of designing your own bespoke Aston Martin and exploring the exclusive offerings of Q by Aston Martin, don’t hesitate to contact your local Aston Martin dealership.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.

