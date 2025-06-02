The Ford Ranger Raptor may actually be the perfect “third car”

Pickup trucks like the Ford Ranger Raptor are traditionally practical vehicles designed to perform hard work and take a bit of a beating. But in recent years, they’ve gotten larger, more luxurious, and less industrial. This has led to utility vehicles tumbling into entirely new categories, with some being decked out like borderline limousines and others kitted out for street racing.

Over the winter, I took a Ford Ranger Raptor for a spin and made an interesting discovery while doing so. It wasn’t the vehicle’s prowess as a pickup truck that snagged me—in fact, I think there are far better options in that department—but the almost childlike sense of enjoyment I got from ripping around in this ridiculous beast. I decided I would actually have one given the chance, but as more of a toy than anything else. Allow me to explain.

Recommended Videos

What is a third car anyway?

“Third car” has a few meanings. It used to be the “second car” way back when, but as households tend to include two working adults each with their own primary vehicles these days, this particular vehicle is now relegated to the “third” spot.

What kind of vehicle it is, well, that’s a little flexible, too. In some cases, it can be an older vehicle that the owners are keeping around as a backup option. However, that may be a bit of a waste, so in most cases, it’s a less practical “fun” vehicle that can still bail you out in a pinch but is primarily used for pleasure.

Good examples are the Mini Cooper and the Mazda Miata. Both are relatively inexpensive, but extremely fun to drive. They’re small and impractical as a main vehicle, but handle like a go-kart and will put a smile on anyone’s face once they hit a good stretch of road. Other examples include the Chevrolet Corvette, and slightly wacky options like the Polaris Slingshot. Then there’s the option of tormenting yourself with a classic car, but all of these vehicles fit the same mold. You bought them because you enjoy them, not because you needed something to take kids to some kind of practice or haul furniture back from Ikea on a weekend.

The Ranger Raptor ticks all of the “third car” boxes

First of all, it looks quite silly. It’s like a toy truck blown up to real-life proportions. I’d half expect to visit home and see my nephew excitedly blast a smaller remote control version around my sister’s living room. Then there’s the noise from the V6 “Raptor” engine under the hood. It doesn’t sound particularly good, like you can’t compare it to a Corvette or the naturally aspirated 5-liter V8 you get in the Mustang. But it is loud. And loud very much fits.

The Ranger Raptor also packs a fair punch, with 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough to launch the Ranger Raptor from 0-60 in as little as 5.3 seconds, which is pretty astonishing for a vehicle of this size. As for how that power actually transfers to the road, the answer is remarkably well. It felt easier to handle than the Explorer ST, despite sitting higher and rocking a set of all-terrain tires. Because of this, you don’t need to be on a dirt track or crawling over boulders to have fun with it. You can happily play around on a winding mountain road if you’re careful enough.

You can also have fun in it year-round. Hot summer’s day? Hit the trails. Roaring blizzard? Slide it around a car park. The possibilities are endless.

It’s probably not the most practical pickup truck

A defining element of the “third car” concept is an actual lack of practicality. Sure, you can cram a week’s shopping into a Slingshot if you really try, or give someone a lift in a Miata, or even tow something small along in a Mini. But they aren’t really meant to fill those specific needs.

The Ranger Raptor can give several people a lift, fit enough shopping for several months into its bed, and has enough torque to tow a boat. But it’s not the most practical pickup truck available. Given its looks, fuel economy, and lack of bed space compared to other options, along with its added expense, people who need a pickup truck for work will likely go with something else.

It’s an out-and-out fun mobile that just so happens to have an okay-sized cabin and a small pickup bed attached to it. You can off-road in it to a reasonable degree, and that bed will fit a tent if you want to go camping. But those are all fun things to do. Filling it full of tools, trash, or building materials would be a bit of an injustice. You can maybe move a couch, or mattress, on the odd occasion (as you can with a family car) but really, the Ranger Raptor should be reserved for your personal enjoyment.