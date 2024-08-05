Ford gives drifters and modders a street-tuned base to work from.

Ford’s runaway success with the Maverick pickup truck has fueled the brand’s designers and marketers’ joint natural inclination to spin off special editions. First, there was the off-roading specialist Maverick Tremor. The 2025 Maverick Lobo emphasizes Ford’s smallest pickup potential as a street-performance truck.

Why the Maverick Lobo matters



Americans love pickup trucks. The Ford F-series trucks have been the best-selling trucks and cars for decades. Trucks are also more likely than cars or SUVs to be passion purchases, which leads to customization and personalization.

When Ford designer Josh Blundo recognized the potential for a street-performance-focused Maverick in 2019, he began to model modifications. Ford engineer Keith Daugherty was checking out the potential for the Maverick to use performance components already on the manufacturer’s shelves. The Maverick Lobo embodies Blundo’s and Daugherty’s inspirations in a factory street build package that many will drive as is. It will also be a base for buyers who customize and tweak it further.

Maverick Lobo performance features and upgrades



The Maverick Lobo is lowered front and rear and has a street-tuned suspension with shocks adjusted for on-road performance. The team raided the parts department to set up the Lobo variant with larger brakes from Europe’s Focus ST, torque vectoring via a Bronco Sport rear drive unit, and performance-tuned steering. A transmission oil cooler plus the larger radiator and fan from the Maverick’s 4K towing package boost the Lob’s cooling system.

Special drive modes are often key to performance and economy modification. Ford added a Lobo drive mode for the street-tuned small truck. Lobo mode tightens cornering performance, improves grip and stability, and minimizes understeer.

Ford is taking orders for the 2025 Maverick Lobo now, with deliveries beginning in early 2025.

