2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible first drive: Top down fun

Table of Contents Table of Contents The engine sounds surprisingly good Customization paired with a consistent theme That top can go up and down pretty quickly This is a solid option for those wanting to escape in a MINI

The MINI Convertible is one of the innovations that surfaced after BMW revived the iconic British brand in 2000, with the first topless MINI hitting the road in 2004. Now, just over 20 years on, MINI has released its latest version of its drop-top MINI Cooper.

Recently, The Manual got a chance to try out the convertible version of the Cooper S in Savannah, Georgia. The location may not have had the winding roads that bring out the best in a MINI, but it does have the kind of sun that gets the best out of a convertible.

Recommended Videos

The engine sounds surprisingly good

As with most convertibles, some compromises are made. The Cooper S Convertible does 0 to 60 in 6.7 seconds as opposed to the 6.3 that the two-door version can hit the mark in, though it does have the same 4-cylinder, 2-liter engine.

It’s worth pointing out that we have been spoiled somewhat by EVs, and under 7 seconds is historically quite nippy. The 3-second 0 to 60 times every other electric vehicle seems to have these days is traditionally hypercar territory, and an electric MINI does exist if you want a similar experience in the same form factor. But you’ll be missing out on one of the ICE Cooper’s best features.

When you get your foot down, the engine emits a surprisingly pleasant growl. It’s like a little dog that has ditched the yap for a deep bark you’d initially associate with a rottweiler. Add in the fact you’re pretty close to the ground, and that 0 to 60 time feels a lot faster than it actually is.

The vehicle’s handling, in the few spots that I tested, is what you’d expect. It’s “go-kart” like, as referenced by the Go Kart driving mode, which replaces Sport. Like the Miata, it’s one of those fun little cars you can rip around in while never quite getting into actual trouble.

Customization paired with a consistent theme

In recent years, MINI has done a great job of playing into its own niche. It’s supposed to be a little urban and quirky, and cool with the interior reflecting that. So expect lots of fabric and trim touches that make the inside of the Cooper S look a bit closer to streetwear than a set of leather boots.

At the center of it all, a round display is another quirk unique to MINI and is one of the better interior elements. Too many manufacturers essentially stick an iPad to the dash and move on, but MINI has created something unique here, and it would be nice if more companies thought outside the box when it comes to infotainment systems.

The disk-shaped display is also where the customization aspect comes in. Drivers can choose from a number of different themes, and this choice can either result in major or minor changes to the vehicle. Most of the options are purely aesthetic and will give you anything from a retro center console to a custom image with lighting to match. Then there are the drive modes, which come with their own themes. So if you want to go into the MINI version of eco mode, expect plenty of green. Similarly, Go Kart mode, the MINI version of the ever-present Sport mode other vehicles have, adds a bit of racing flair to the display.

Beyond that, instead of a stop/start button, you get a little key. You can’t remove the key, and we’ve moved past that, but twisting something to start an engine is a nice nostalgic touch, even if it may confuse some people at first.

That top can go up and down pretty quickly

Everything so far pretty much applies to the standard MINI Cooper, aside from the 0 to 60 time being a little slower in the convertible. But what else sets the drop-top apart from its hard-topped alternative?

The answer is pretty obvious. It’s the collapsible roof. The roof goes down at a push, or technically two pushes, of a button. The first push and hold essentially peels things back a bit and gives the driver a sunroof-like configuration, which is handy if you don’t want to fully commit to popping the top down because your hair is flying in your face or your hat is likely to fly off into the distance.

However, you shouldn’t feel like you have to use the sunroof mode when the weather is looking a little suspect. The top folds down and up surprisingly quickly. I personally managed to put it back up while waiting at a Savannah stoplight. It took roughly 30 seconds to secure itself back in place, so you can certainly get covered up in no time if you spot the early signs of rain or feel like you’re getting a bit too much sun.

You still get a little bit of storage space, too, though it is only around 5.3 cubic feet. That’s enough for a few backpacks or a small amount of shopping. But obviously, you shouldn’t expect to shift furniture in a Cooper.

The trunk is also home to a windbreaker, which you can easily install in the back in a bid to reduce the amount of turbulent air flowing throughout the MINI. So your hair and/or hat may not be too much of an issue after all.

This is a solid option for those wanting to escape in a MINI

There are a handful of reasons to buy a MINI and the new Cooper convertible doesn’t fill all of those roles perfectly. If you just need a small, economical car to navigate through a major city with, then opting for the standard Cooper or one of its other variants may be a better bet. After all, parking a soft-ish top under some trees isn’t a great idea.

Similarly, those who like to autocross in their compact should look at the John Cooper Works edition. Even if that’s off the table, the standard Cooper is still faster than the soft top, and this will likely make a big difference when dodging cones in a local car park.

So, who is this for? Well, some people opt for a Mini because they enjoy driving around somewhere beautiful when the weather is nice. This is for you folks. You can drop the top, enjoy the sun, and hopefully find a bit of windy coastal road, which will further enhance the experience.

The 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible is available from $33,950, while the Cooper S is priced from $37,200.