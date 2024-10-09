The Grom is a smile-magnet motorcycle for less the cost of some e-bikes

Honda Motorsports introduced the fourth-generation Honda Grom for 2025. The biggest change in the new generation Grom is styling, leaning toward a sportier look. Honda also created a selection of new accessories for the bike often included in lists of the most beginner-friendly motorcycles.

Why make a big deal out of a small motorcycle?



Honda single-handedly took the threat out of motorcycling for millions of Americans in the 1960s with its “You meet the nicest people on a Honda campaign.” When Honda introduced the original Grom in 2014, the motorcycle giant may have been following the same game plan by offering an innocuous small bike that put smiles on observers and riders alike. But then something happened. The Honda Grom has become one of the top-selling models not just for Honda but for the entire motorcycle industry.

The Grom is now one of the small bikes in Honda’s miniMOTO line, which also includes the DAX 125, the Monkey, the Super Cub 125, the Trail 125, and the Navi. All but the Grom and the Navi are modern versions of small bikes Honda initially produced in the 1960s. The miniMOTOs don’t change much from year to year because they don’t have to. They are inexpensive, reliable, and easy to ride. Did I mention fun?

The Grom’s defining features



The Grom’s most recognizable difference from larger, normal motorcycles is its relatively small, 12-inch wheels. The powertrain includes an easy-to-maintain 123.9 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The technology isn’t stuck back in time but includes fuel injection and an electric starter with a fully transistorized ignition. The 2025 Grom also has a front inverted fork with 4.3-inches of travel, a monoshock rear suspension with 4.1-inches of travel, and disc brakes.

There are three trims for 2025. The Grom trim is available in Candy Blue, Pearl White, or Cherry Red. The Grom ABS with antilock brake is available in Pearl White. The Grom SP is styled more aggressively in Matte Black Metallic with silver accents. Starting prices (including a $300 destination fee) are Grom $3,899, Grom ABS $4,099, and Grom SP $3,999.