In 1969, American Honda debuted the CT70, a small motorcycle built for off-road and trail use. Powered by a 125cc gas engine, the CT70 was a huge success, popular with kids and adults. With a nine-year break from 1982 to 1991, Honda sold the CT70 until 1094. Following its previous reintroduction in 2023 in Europe, Honda is bringing back the CT70 for 2025. Now called the Dax 125, the super-cute go-anywhere bike joins Honda’s miniMOTO series that includes other small bikes such as the Honda Grom and Honda Monkey.

Why Honda brought back a 50-plus-year-old model

Honda isn’t taking a risk with the Dax 125, which joins the Grom, Monkey, Super Cub, Trail125, and Navi in the miniMOTO lineup. Honda sells more than 16 million motorcycles annually worldwide, and most of the sales are small bikes. Taking a note from the Japanese manufacturer’s 1965 slogan, “You meet the nicest people on a Honda,” the miniMOTO bikes put smiles on faces. Nostalgia is part of the Dax 125’s appeal for adults. Younger riders who like the size and style should find its non-threatening appearance helpful when negotiating a purchase or use with their parents.

The Honda Dax’s most appealing features

The Dax 125 can be ridden both off-road and on-road. If you register it for on-road use, the maximum 55-mph cruising speed doesn’t qualify for highway driving, but it’s fast enough for daily use in many cities, towns, and the country. The bike is large enough for two adult passengers with a long standard seat and two sets of footpegs. The Dax 125 weighs 236 pounds. Low weight and small size meant the original CT70 was easy to transport in RV and pickup trucks, and the same applies to the new version.

The Honda Dax 125 is a retro-revival model, but the technology isn’t stuck in the 1970s. The motor has an electric starter, fuel injection, and a semiautomatic 4-speed transmission. Ride comfort is enhanced by an inverted front fork suspension with 4.3 inches of travel and rear shocks with 4.7 inches of travel. Hydraulic disc brakes with ABS are also standard equipment. The 2025 Honda Dax 125, including the destination fee, is available in Pearl Glittering Blue or Pearl Gray starting at $4,499.