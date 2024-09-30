 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Dax 125: American Honda brings back another small, classic motorcycle

The Honda Dax 125 is a retro-revival model, but the technology isn't stuck in the 1970s.

By
A person with a small dog stnding by a 2025 Honda Dax 125 parked on a beach with the ocean in the background.
American Honda

In 1969, American Honda debuted the CT70, a small motorcycle built for off-road and trail use. Powered by a 125cc gas engine, the CT70 was a huge success, popular with kids and adults. With a nine-year break from 1982 to 1991, Honda sold the CT70 until 1094. Following its previous reintroduction in 2023 in Europe, Honda is bringing back the CT70 for 2025. Now called the Dax 125, the super-cute go-anywhere bike joins Honda’s miniMOTO series that includes other small bikes such as the Honda Grom and Honda Monkey.

Why Honda brought back a 50-plus-year-old model

2025 Honda miniMOTO family motorcycles parked on the beach with a lifeguard stand and the ocean in the background.
American Honda

Honda isn’t taking a risk with the Dax 125, which joins the Grom, Monkey, Super Cub, Trail125, and Navi in the miniMOTO lineup. Honda sells more than 16 million motorcycles annually worldwide, and most of the sales are small bikes.  Taking a note from the Japanese manufacturer’s 1965 slogan, “You meet the nicest people on a Honda,” the miniMOTO bikes put smiles on faces. Nostalgia is part of the Dax 125’s appeal for adults. Younger riders who like the size and style should find its non-threatening appearance helpful when negotiating a purchase or use with their parents.

Recommended Videos

The Honda Dax’s most appealing features

2025 Honda Daz 125 parked on the side of the road with water in the background.
American Honda

The Dax 125 can be ridden both off-road and on-road. If you register it for on-road use, the maximum 55-mph cruising speed doesn’t qualify for highway driving, but it’s fast enough for daily use in many cities, towns, and the country. The bike is large enough for two adult passengers with a long standard seat and two sets of footpegs. The Dax 125 weighs 236 pounds. Low weight and small size meant the original CT70 was easy to transport in RV and pickup trucks, and the same applies to the new version.

Related

The Honda Dax 125 is a retro-revival model, but the technology isn’t stuck in the 1970s. The motor has an electric starter, fuel injection, and a semiautomatic 4-speed transmission. Ride comfort is enhanced by an inverted front fork suspension with 4.3 inches of travel and rear shocks with 4.7 inches of travel. Hydraulic disc brakes with ABS are also standard equipment. The 2025 Honda Dax 125, including the destination fee, is available in Pearl Glittering Blue or Pearl Gray starting at $4,499.

2025 Honda Dax 125 parked with an open field with buffalo in the background.
American Honda

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Verge California Edition electric motorcycle launches with motor in rear wheel
It's not too early to order a stunningly powerful Verge California Edition electric motorcycle
Verge California Edition TS Pro left side with a stylized building in the background.

Verge Motorcycles, a Finnish electric motorcycle company known for its in-wheel motors, introduced a new model at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Verge California Edition - Seasonal TS Pro is a limited-edition EV superbike with 1,000 Newton meters (738 foot-pounds) of torque.

Verge Motorcycles is coming to the U.S.
Verge doesn't sell motorcycles in the U.S. now but has plans to start in the second quarter of 2024. The Verge California Edition electric motorcycle will be the first model Verge offers for sale in the U.S. The company has not stated how many bikes it will build in the limited edition. Verge is accepting pre-orders now with a $100 deposit, so perhaps the size of the production run will depend on the number of pre-orders.

Read more
New BMW motorcycle, the 2024 R 1300 GS, brings new suspension geometry and improved hardware
It's sub-$30k, too
Two 2024 BMW R 1300 GS adventure touring motorcycles traveling on a highway with desert and distant mountains in the background.

Piling on upgrades and new performance features, BMW Motorrad's 2024 R 1300 GS touring adventure motorcycles set the bar high for competitive brands. BMW introduces a new 1,300 cc boxer engine with the R 1300 GS, the most potent boxer yet.
The new GS, available in several style and color variants in early 2024, doesn't leap ahead of earlier versions with its engine alone. For 2024, BMW redesigned the GS frame, dialed in greater steering preciseness, and improved the bike's stability.
The GS's new boxer mill pumps out 145 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm, nine hp, and five ft-lb more in a bike that weighs 26 pounds lighter than the previous model, the 2023 BMW R 1250 GS. You don't have to be concerned about engine peakiness, requiring that you wring it out thoroughly to hit the sweet spot because the new engine pulls hard in the wide 3,600 to 7,800 rpm range, BMW claims. The R 1300 GS redlines at 9,000 rpm.
One factor in the 2024's weight savings is the new placement of the six-speed transmission inside the engine housing, directly under the motor. BMW also reduced the versatile bike's overall size -- breaking from the common automotive tendency to make room for new features by increasing vehicle size.

BMW improved the R 1300 GS suspension with a redesigned steel and aluminum frame, increasing stiffness and improving stability. A new Evo Telelever design decouples the front fork suspension from the handlebars to reduce handlebar dive and tilt under hard braking and severe fork tube compression. The Telever system pairs with BMW's updated Evo Paralever to transfer weight from front impacts via the swing arm to the bike's rear for greater traction and stability.

Read more
BMW Motorrad brings heads-up display to motorcycles via new ConnectedRide Smartglasses
BMW is keeping your eyes on the road and both hands on the grips
bmw motorcycle connectedride smartglasses p90512822 highres motorrad connect

BMW ConnectedDrive smart glasses BMW

BMW motorcycle enthusiasts may have an easier time keeping their eyes on the road this summer. The company premiered its new set of smart glasses at the Motorrad Days show on July 7. Dubbed the ConnectedDrive Smartglasses, the eyewear is designed to pair with the BMW Motorrad smartphone app and can display an array of information in an augmented-reality fashion to help you during your ride.

Read more