Triumph Motorcycles debuts 13 new colors for 2025

New Triumph colors are distinctive but don't obscure the brand identity

By
2025 Triumph Sport Touring Bikes.
Courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles updated much of its 2025 lineup with bold new colors. Customers drawn to the iconic profiles of the brand’s heritage-inspired two-wheelers also wanted updated colorways.

With 13 new colors in the palette, Triumph didn’t focus solely on tanks, side panels, and fenders. Company designers worked with the latest color schemes, including accents, contrasting frame finishes, and graphics on fenders, mudguards, headlight cowls, radiator cowls, seat cowls, belly pans, and more.

The new colors are distinctive but don’t obscure the brand identity, especially with the Triumph Modern Classics and Roadster Triples lines.

Why Triumph added colors

2025 Triumph motorcycle crossing a bridge.
While Triumph is a heritage motorcycle brand with competitive performance roots, it’s also an ongoing business. Legacy brands such as Triumph and Harley-Davidson must attract new customers without alienating loyalists and long-term fans.

From that perspective, adding new colors to the lineup is much safer than, for two examples, switching to liquid-cooled engines or dropping a hardtail frame design for a rear suspension.

New colors for Triumph adventure bikes

2025 Triumph adventure touring bikes.
For 2025, Triumph introduced new color schemes for the Tiger 660 Sport and Tiger 850 Sport adventure bikes.

Tiger Sport 660

2025 Triumph Sport 660.
The 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is available with a new Baja Orange cockpit, tank, and fairing with Phantom Black front mudguard, radiator cowl, and rear panels. The Tiger Sport 660 starts at $9,695.

Tiger 850 Sport

2025 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.
The 2025 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport adds two new color choices: Roulette Green with Jet Black accents and Koroi Red with Graphite accents. The Tiger 850 Sport starts at $12,290.

New colors for Triumph updated heritage bikes

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 driving on a bridge.
The Modern Classics lineup includes the most recognizable Triumphs, many with distinctive two-color tanks with hand-painted pinstripes.

Bonneville Speedmaster

2025 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.
The 2025 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster has a new Snowdonia White and Cranberry Red tank. The mudguards, headlight cowl, and side panels are Sapphire Black. The Bonneville Speedaster starts at $13,995.

Bonneville T100

2025 Triumph Bonneville T100.
The 2025 Triumph Bonneville T100 sports an Aluminum Silver and Baja Orange tank with Jet Black accent pieces. The Bonneville T100 starts at $10,995.

Bonneville T120

2025 Triumph Bonneville T120.
The 2025 Triumph Bonneville T120 has the same Jet Black mudguards, headlight cowl, and side panels with a Crystal White and Cranberry Red tank. The Bonneville T120 starts at $12,895.

Bonneville Bobber

2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber.
The 2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber combines a matt finish in Matt Orange and Matt Graphite with Jet Black mudguards and side panels. The Bonneville Bobber starts at $13,995.

Scrambler 900

2025 Triumph Scrambler 900.
The 2025 Triumph Scrambler 900 announces its unique position in the lineup with a Kingfisher Blue tank with twin diagonal black stripes with Jet Black accents. The Scrambler 900 starts at $11,495.

Speed Twin 900

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900.
The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 is another bike that goes matt, with a Matt Phantom Black and Matt Crystal White tank and Matt Phantom Black mudguards and side panels. The Speed Twin 900 starts at $9,995.

New colors for Triumph Triples

2025 Triumph Roadsters.
The 2025 Triumph Triples are fast roadsters available in three stages.

Street Triple 765 R

2025 Triumph Street Triple 765 R.
The 2025 Triumph Street Triple 765 R offers two new color choices: Matt Baja Orange or Pure White. The Street Triple 765 R starts at $10,995.

Street Triple 765 RS

2025 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 765 RS has powerful reasons to avoid attention and offers a Phantom Black color choice for all elements with minimal yellow accents. The Speed Triple 765 RS starts at $12,795.

Speed Triple 1200 RS

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS.
Cosmic Yellow is the new colorway for the 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS. That single color is used everywhere but the carbon fiber mudguard and a large RS graphic on the tank. The Speed Triple 1200 RS starts at $19,995.

