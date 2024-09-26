 Skip to main content
Triumph intros next-gen 2025 Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS

From a distance the new Triumphs resemble 1960s models, and that's a good thing

By
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS tucked in riding on a curved road through farm land.
Triumph

Two new Triumph Speed Twin 1200 motorcycles will hit the streets in December 2004. They will have chassis upgrades, refreshed styling, and more power than the previous generation. Triumph continues to balance classical style that doesn’t drift far from earlier models in appearance with the latest performance and safety technology.

Why the Speed Twins are important in the  Triumph line-up

Next generation 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on highway with forested land the background.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Triumph

Triumph produces various motorcycle styles, but the Speed Twin belongs to the brand’s Modern Classics line. Like the Bonnevilles, Scramblers, and Thruxtons, the Modern Classics resemble the iconic Triumph models from the late 1950s through the 1970s. These bikes tap into the nostalgia and heritage that make motorcycles a passion-driven purchase, with the classic Triumph legacy still having a powerful influence.

What’s new and notable about the 2025 Speed Twins?

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS tucked in riding on a curved road through farm land.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS Triumph

The 2025 Speed Twins look like cruisers, but the revised platform has more sporting elements. For example, the bars are straighter and are moved forward, while the footpegs are incrementally further back, sportbike-style.

The 1200 cc parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine produces 5 hp more than the 2024 model. Higher-performance front and rear suspensions and brakes improve handling. The Speed Twins also have standard traction control and Optimized Cornering ABS to keep the rider rubber side down. The Speed Twin 1200 starts at $13,595.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS inside a building with a concrete floor.
Triumph

The Speed Twin 1200 RS has a $15,995 starting price, a $2,400 from the standard version. The RS is tweaked for even greater performance, with the bars even further forward and the peg further back. More aggressive front and rear suspension, brakes, and tires add to the bike’s go-fast capabilities. The Speed Twin 1200 RS is also the first Triumph Modern Classic with Triumph Shift Assist, an up-and-down quickshifter.

“The new Speed Twin 1200 RS is more focused, more engaging, and with even sharper responses. It’s designed for riders who want the absolute best in dynamic performance, with classic sporty looks,” Triumph Chief Product Officer Steve Sargeant said in the product announcement.

