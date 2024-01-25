 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Triumph Motorcycles reveals 2024 Daytona 660 mid-weight sports bike, and it’s incredible

Triumph's 2024 Daytona 660 is a triumph

Bruce Brown
By
2024 Triumph Daytona 660 driving on pavement through a canyon viewed from the left side.
Triumph Motorcycles / Triumph Motorcycles

When Triumph Motorcycles introduced the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 middleweight sports bike, the venerable motorcycle brand adhered to a shared tradition of regeneration and rebirth. Triumph Daytona sports bike models have come and gone since the 1960s, but this latest reincarnation, the 2024 Daytona 660, seems destined for a long run. The Daytona’s gone-again, back-again history makes me wonder if the planned discontinuation of the 2024 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition may herald a new version to follow a short break.

The 2024 Daytona’s liquid-cooled three-cylinder has a broad powerband suitable for carving canyons and riding on city streets. It also has updated technology for handling and rider safety.

2024 Triumph Daytona 660 parked on polished concrete at the foot of bright stairways with lighted city buildings in the background.
Triumph Motorcycles / Triumph Motorcycles

Why the Triumph Daytona 660 is important

Like the legendary phoenix,  the Triumph motorcycle brand and the Daytona model have risen many times after seemingly reaching their respective ends. On paper, Triumph has been in continuous production since 1902, although company ownership and name have changed several times in 122 years. While Triumph Motorcycles remains a British company, today, it has manufacturing facilities in England and Thailand, plus assembly plants in Brazil and India.

Recommended Videos

Various Daytona sports bikes over the years have had motors ranging from 500 cc to 1,200 cc. The new Daytona 660 sports bike is firmly in the middleweight class, and its $9,195 starting price is accessible to riders with vast experience and budget ranges. When new riders consider the best kind of motorcycle to buy, large sport bikes are intimidating, while a relatively compact and light 660 cc bike with a four-figure price tag is more approachable.

2024 Triumph Daytona 660 close up view of front wheel, brakes, and under fairing with liquid cooling unit.
Triumph Motorcycles / Triumph Motorcycles

The power that moves the Daytona 660

The Daytona’s liquid-cooled inline 3-cylinder engine produces 93.6 peak horsepower and 50.9 pound-foot of torque. According to Triumph, 80% of the peak torque is available starting at just 3,150 rpm, which is only a quarter of the high-revving engine’s 12,650 rpm redline. The bike has six gears with a torque-assist clutch that helps with control and stability, especially with hard braking.

Related

The Daytona 660 has Showa front and rear suspension, with upside-down forks in the front with 110 mm of travel and a mono-shock with adjustable preload and 130 mm of travel in the rear. The brakes consist of twin 310 mm disc rotors in front with 4-piston calipers for each and a single 220 mm disc on the back wheel with a single-piston sliding caliper. Both brakes have anti-lock braking systems (ABS) for safer stopping.

Close up shot of 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 two up seat.
Triumph Motorcycles / Triumph Motorcycles

Handling, comfort, and accessories

The Daytona has ride-by-wire throttle control with three riding modes: Sport, Road, and Rain. The modes control the relative throttle responsiveness and traction control thresholds. You can turn off traction control via the TFT display, though it’s not advised for anyone other than advanced riders.

The Daytona 660 has a split seat for two-up riding. The rider seat height is just short of 32 inches unladen, meaning the seat will be somewhat lower depending on your weight when you sit on it.

Triumph offers a tempting range of accessories to personalize a Daytona 660. You can spiff up the appearance with a seat cowl or billet-machined parts, warm your hands with heated grips, or make it easier with Triumph Shift Assist. Other options include a USB socket, tire pressure monitoring, bags, security accessories, and the Triumph Connectivity System with phone and music connectivity plus turn-by-turn navigation.

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 is available now for order at U.S. dealerships starting at $9,195.

2024 Triumph Daytona 660 driving on city streets viewed from the right front.
Triumph Motorcycles / Triumph Motorcycles

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Don’t believe in electric cars? Audi just sold a record number of cars thanks to its e-tron EV lineup
EV sales push Audi to record numbers
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Change is hard, even when it is a good thing. Despite all of the positive news and reports on the benefits of the EV revolution that is inevitably headed our way, many are still averse to the transition. Maybe it is the mute tone with which EVs muster their power, or perhaps the lack of a need for a manual transmission, and thus, a diminished driving experience.

But, in recent years, we've seen how BMW has used sound pumped into the cabin via the stereo to increase the visceral nature of cars like its magnificent i8 hybrid. We have also recently reported on how Toyota has a faux manual EV transmission in the works to keep the idea of an authentic driving experience, one worth having.
The Q4 e-tron Sportback sales grew by 352%
A new update from Audi tells us that the tide may be turning, and more people may be for evolution than against it for the first time.

Read more
The best men’s leather driving gloves – once you have these, you will never look back
A better grip and relaxed muscles — you need one these pairs of gloves
Man wearing driving gloves

It may be cold and snowy outside right now, but soon you're going to be itching to get out on the road and take your beloved machine on an epic road trip across the country. You will have your destination planned; you're going to be looking forward to the journey ahead with the best snacks for the road.

You will have your favorite drivers picked out and the outfits to go with them. And finally, you will get to break out your secret weapon. Your driving gloves. Of course, you may be thinking you don't need driving gloves, and that may be because you have never had them. But once you pick up one of our choices below of the best driving gloves for men, your life will never be the same.

Read more
How to watch 2024’s Formula E racing season
Formula E 2024 - how to watch
Formula E World Championship races.

The 10th Formula E all-electric single-seat open car racing calendar season begins in Mexico City on January 13. If you've been watching Formula E Unplugged highlights of the 2021 through 2023 competitions, it's time to get ready to watch this season's Formula E races. Depending on where you live, there are different ways to watch Formula E racing.

Why watching Formula E racing matters
Formula E is the only global motorsport founded to demonstrate that green mobility doesn't mean the end of racing. FIA president Jean Toldt and Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag jotted the initial ideas for Formula E on a napkin and pulled it together for the season that bridged 2014 and 2015. This year is the 10th season of Formula E racing, and the sport is growing fast, with team participation from significant factories, including Porshe, Jaguar, Maserati, Jaguar, and McLaren. Eleven teams, with two drivers per team, compete in this season's Formula E racing schedule in 16 races at ten different racing circuits worldwide.

Read more