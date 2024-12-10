 Skip to main content
2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 adds rider-focused tech

A wide torque band and 10,000-mile maintenance interval attest to the 660's maturity.

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 making a sweeping left turn on a racetrack with trees in the background.
Courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycle sales for 2024 are projected to double since 2020 to an estimated total of 125,000 units, according to MotorcyclesSalesData.com. In the U.S., the best-selling model is the Tiger Sport 660. It’s no wonder that Triumph added new user-centric technology to this appealing bike.

Why the Tiger Sport 660 matters

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 direct frontal view as it drives off a modern suspension bridge.
When many people think of Triumph motorcycles, they picture a vintage Bonneville, but the Tiger Sport 660 has been Triumph’s best-seller in the U.S. market since its introduction in 2022. Weighing just 456 pounds and with a sub-$10,000 price tag, the Tiger Sport is the smallest of Triumph’s Adventure bike lineup. The Adventure classification is a bit tricky because, with some brands, it signifies a dual-sport, on-and-off-road bike, and a glance at the Tiger Sport 660’s street tires shows it’s a street bike.

The adventure with the Tiger Sport 660 is in its versatility as a middle-weight bike that can fulfill many needs. From urban commuting to touring, popping from one coffee shop to the next, the Tiger Sport 660 is an undemanding ride. Its water-cooled 660cc three-cylinder engine is rated at 81 horsepower, but even more important, the motor delivers more than 90% of its peak 64 Nm of torque throughout its range, according to Triumph.

The Tiger Sport 660 has a 10,000-mile maintenance interval, which should keep costs low.

What’s new with the 2025 Tiger Sport 660

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 left profile view against a cement wall.
Courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles

The Tiger Sport 660’s 2025 model includes a Sport riding mode in addition to the previously available Road and Rain modes. Cruise Control, Optimized Cornering ABS, and Switchable Traction Control are now standard. The My Triumph Connectivity system, with turn-by-turn navigation, call handling, and music management, is included on all Tiger Sport 660s.

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 right front three-quarter view parked on asphalt near an office building and highway overpass.
The 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be available in U.S. dealerships in January 2025, starting at $9,695, not including destination fees.

