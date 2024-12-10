2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 adds rider-focused tech

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why the Tiger Sport 660 matters What’s new with the 2025 Tiger Sport 660

Triumph Motorcycle sales for 2024 are projected to double since 2020 to an estimated total of 125,000 units, according to MotorcyclesSalesData.com. In the U.S., the best-selling model is the Tiger Sport 660. It’s no wonder that Triumph added new user-centric technology to this appealing bike.

When many people think of Triumph motorcycles, they picture a vintage Bonneville, but the Tiger Sport 660 has been Triumph’s best-seller in the U.S. market since its introduction in 2022. Weighing just 456 pounds and with a sub-$10,000 price tag, the Tiger Sport is the smallest of Triumph’s Adventure bike lineup. The Adventure classification is a bit tricky because, with some brands, it signifies a dual-sport, on-and-off-road bike, and a glance at the Tiger Sport 660’s street tires shows it’s a street bike.

The adventure with the Tiger Sport 660 is in its versatility as a middle-weight bike that can fulfill many needs. From urban commuting to touring, popping from one coffee shop to the next, the Tiger Sport 660 is an undemanding ride. Its water-cooled 660cc three-cylinder engine is rated at 81 horsepower, but even more important, the motor delivers more than 90% of its peak 64 Nm of torque throughout its range, according to Triumph.

The Tiger Sport 660 has a 10,000-mile maintenance interval, which should keep costs low.

The Tiger Sport 660’s 2025 model includes a Sport riding mode in addition to the previously available Road and Rain modes. Cruise Control, Optimized Cornering ABS, and Switchable Traction Control are now standard. The My Triumph Connectivity system, with turn-by-turn navigation, call handling, and music management, is included on all Tiger Sport 660s.



The 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be available in U.S. dealerships in January 2025, starting at $9,695, not including destination fees.