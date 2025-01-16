 Skip to main content
Livewire launches the 2025 LiveWire S2 Alpinista electric motorcycle

The LiveWire S2 Alpinista accelerates to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds

By
2025 LiveWire S2 Alpinista electric motorcycle parked roadside, right profile view, with saddlebags.
Courtesy of LiveWire

LiveWire launched the S2 Alpinista, its third electric motorcycle on the S2 platform. The new e-motorcycle is now available at dealers and is positioned as LiveWire’s sport standard bike.

Why another LiveWire S2 model?

2025 LiveWire Alpinista electric motorcycle product shot, right profile.
The S2 Alpinista is the third LiveWire electric motorcycle variant built on the S2 platform. This model’s 17-inch wheels and tires distinguish it from the Se Del Mar, which has 19-inch wheels and tires, is LiveWire’s street tracker model. The S2 Mulholland has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and a six-inch handlebar riser, which allows riders on the cruiser model to ride with a more upright posture.

According to LiveWire, the S2 Alpinista combines the agility of a supermoto with a sports bike and a touring motorcycle. The S2 Alpinista’s seat is 1.1 inches lower than the Del Mar, making it accessible to more riders. LiveWire also has a selection of racks, carriers, bags, cases, a windscreen, and a sports seat for riders who want to personalize their S2 Alpinista.

LiveWire S2 Alpinista: major features

Three 2025 LiveWire Alpinista electric motorcycles on the road, direct front view, with yellow foliage in the background.
The three S2 models have the same performance characteristics. LiveWire claims the electric engine produces 84 horsepower and 194 lb-ft of torque, which powers the bike and rider from 0-to-60 mph in 3.0 seconds.

The standard 10.5 kWh battery pack can charge 20-80% in 5.9 hours with a Level 1, 110-120V household current outlet or 78 minutes plugged into a Level 2,  240V charger. According to LiveWire, the range is up to 120 miles in the city and 71 miles with highway driving, but you won’t get close to those distances ripping off successive 0-to-60 mph runs or driving excessively fast.

The S2 bikes all share cornering-enhanced antilock braking systems (C-ABS), cornering-enhanced traction control systems (C-TCS), and a drag-torque slip control system(DCSC). The latter helps prevent the rear wheel from locking up and slipping under hard braking.

A person on a 2025 LiveWire Alpinista on the side of the road looking over their right shoulder at the camera.
Courtesy of LiveWire

The differences between the three Livewire S2 models may seem slight to nonriders. Still, the wheel sizes, seats, and handlebar positions let buyers choose the configuration that best suits their preferred riding style.

The starting price for the LiveWire S2 Alpinstar is $15,999, slightly below the S2 Del Mar ($16,249 starting price) and the S2 Mulholland ($16,499 starting).

