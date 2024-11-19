The new Flying Fleas will be built for urban use, not battlefields

Royal Enfield recently introduced Flying Flea, a new division that develops and manufactures electric motorcycles. The first production model, the FF-C6, is expected in early 2026. The final version will look similar to the prototypes in the photos, which have already been in development for several years. A scrambler-style model will follow the FF-C6.

Established in 1901, Royal Enfield is best known today for relatively low-cost, heritage-focused motorcycles with small-to-medium-displacement gas engines. Flying Flea is a forward-looking brand, but it, too, has roots in the company’s history. The original Flying Flea was a lightweight but rugged small motorcycle that was airlifted and dropped by parachute to British Special Forces personnel on WWII battlefields.

The new bikes will be focused on, but not limited to, urban use. Although they are not intended for touring or extended highway travel, they can reach highway speeds.

“Flying Flea is not just a new division but a completely fresh start in every respect; when we say this is a city+ platform, this is to say Flying Flea allows riders to break free to and from the city with a truly moving and visceral riding experience,” said B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield.

What we know about the FF-C6

Royal Enfield didn’t announce specifics about the FF-C6’s motor power, battery power, range, or price when it announced the Flying Flea division. The profile images reveal a bobber-style configuration with a girder front fork and a monoshock rear suspension. The bike will have an aluminum frame and a weight-saving magnesium battery case. A round touchscreen display will complete the traditional appearance.

Royal Enfield and Flying Flea have filed for 28 patents developing the technology for the electric motorcycles, which will have a proprietary central Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) to enable various ride modes, Over the Air (OTA) updates, and bike monitoring with owner alerts if it is moved. The bike will also have lean-angle sensing, antilock braking system (ABS), and cruise control. According to company officials, the FF-C6 will charge with household power, although charging ties is not disclosed.