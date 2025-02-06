 Skip to main content
Royal Enfield introduces extemely limited Shotgun 650 Icon edition

Each bike will also come with an Icon-designed, matching Slabtown Intercept RE jacket.

By
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 limited edition right side view of seat, rear fender, and shock.
Courtesy of Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield fans are on the alert. 100 Royal Enfield Limited Edition Shotgun 650 motorcycles will be sold globally, but only 25 will be available in North, Central, and South America. Royal Enfield partnered with Icon Motorsports to create this limited edition, which features a three-tone colorway, race-bike graphics, and unique parts.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 limited edition direct frontal view of rider on the bike wearing the special edition jacket.
Courtesy of Royal Enfield

Interested Limited Edition Shotgun 650 buyers can register on the Royal Enfield website beginning on February 6. On February 12, at 7 AM PST, the first 25 people on the registration list in the Americas who confirm their orders and place deposits will be able to complete their purchases. The purchase price will be $7,699.

Why Royal Enfield created a limited edition

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 limited edition left front three-quarter view of the riding sliding the bike in the desert.
Royal Enfield doesn’t have a history of limited editions. Usually associated with updated versions of legacy motorcycles, Royal Enfield has broadened its lineup and vision. The Himalayan adventure bike and Scram 411 Crossover are recently introduced for contemporary riding styles. Royal Enfield is also developing the Flying Flea brand of electric motorcycles scheduled to debut in 2026.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 limited edition overhead view.
Courtesy of Royal Enfield

Many motorcyclists customize and personalize their bikes. Recognizing this worldwide desire for self-expression, Royal Enfield chose the 648 cc parallel-twin engine Shotgun 650 as a platform to demonstrate customization. The Limited Edition Shotgun 650 is influenced by Icon’s Always Something custom-built motorcycle displayed at international motorcycle events in 2024.

The Royal Enfield Limited Edition Shotgun 650 specifications

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 limited edition driving away from the camera kicking up sand.
The limited edition represents Royal Enfield’s history of classic motorcycles. It starts with a proven platform: the Shotgun 650. The moderately powerful 648cc parallel twin air-and-oil-cooled engine has a six-speed transmission. The engine has a 9.5:1 compression ratio and develops 46.4 horsepower and 38.6 ft-lbs of torque.

In addition to a front Big Piston Fork with 120mm travel, the Shogun 650’s rear suspension features Showa Twin shocks with 90mm travel. The bike also has twin-piston disc brakes at the front and rear, with dual-channel ABS.

