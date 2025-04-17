Ball and Buck reimagine Schott’s iconic leather motorcycle jacket

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Ball and Buck x Schott NYC Leather Jacket backstory Ball and Buck x Schott NYC Leather Jacket features

The Ball and Buck premium sporting apparel brand collaborated with century-old Schott outerwear manufacturer to create a 150-piece limited edition leather jacket. The Ball and Buck x Schott NYC Leather Jacket reimagines the original Perfecto motorcycle jacket, which the Schott brothers designed in 1928 and the company has produced since 1928.

The special edition is still suitable for motorcycling, but Ball and Buck reinterpreted the iconic design for a broader audience “through a sporting lens,” according to the company. The companies collaborated previously on special versions of the Schott Perfecto jacket.

“We’ve taken Schott’s legendary leather jacket, a true American icon, and incorporated our sporting heritage through thoughtful details that our customers will appreciate for generations to come,” said Mark Bollman IV, Founder of Ball and Buck.

The Ball and Buck x Schott NYC Leather Jacket backstory



Schott started business in New York City in 1913, making raincoats sold by street sellers. According to Schott’s history, the company’s outerwear line grew to include leather jackets, and Schott jackets were the first to use zippers.

When motorcycles became popular in the 1920s, the Schott brothers created the Perfecto leather jacket, named after one of their preferred cigars. The original motorcycle jacket sold for $5.50 at a Long Island Harley-Davidson dealership.

The jacket remained unchanged through the 1950s, when Brando wore one in The Wild Ones. During the 1970s and 1980s, punk rockers and musicians such as The Ramones, Blondie, Joan Jett, and The Sex Pistols wore the Schott Perfecto.

Ball and Buck x Schott NYC Leather Jacket features

Constructed from pebbled waxed cowhide, the Ball and Buck x Schott NYC Leather Jacket is handmade in Schott’s Union, New Jersey factory. It features custom antique brass Ball and Buck hardware, blaze orange contrast stitching details, signature plaid tartan lining, and Ball and Buck interior labelling. The inner zipper placket has die-punched “B&B” perforations.

The Ball and Buck x Schott NYC Leather Jacket honors Schott’s design traditions and Ball and Buck’s sporting roots. The limited run of just 150 jackets retails for $1,298.