The Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew is back with the King of the Baggers team

Indian Motorcycle signs Loris Baz for the KotB Wrecking Crew

Indian Motorcycle SS Cycle King of the Baggers factory team.
Courtesy of Indian Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycles‘s racing history starts a new chapter with the latest incarnation of the Wrecking Crew. Indian announced a new member of the Indian Motorcycle S&S Cycle factory team for the 2025 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Championship.

French MotoGP SuperBike rider Loris Baz joins 2024 King of the Baggers Champion Troy Herfoss and two-time King of the Baggers Champion Tyler O’Hara. The drivers will race the Indian Challenger PowerPlus with its liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine in the 2025 Championship.

A history of Wrecking Crews

Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew in the 1940s.
After World War II, the three-rider Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew made up of Bobby Hill, Bill Tuman, and Ernie Beckman began racing in the late 1940s and by the 1950s they dominated dirt and road races.

Jared Mees in the lead with the Indian Motorcycle Flat Track Racing team.
Jared Mees was the front runner of the second Wrecking Crew when the  Indian FTR motorcycle commanded American Flat Track racing from 2017 to 2024. The original team members were Mees, Brad Baker, and Bryan Smith. New team members joined in the following years, but Mees remained the top driver in the competition.

The newest Wrecking Crew

Loris Baz joins the Indian Motorcycle - SS Cycle KotB Wrecking Crew.
Indian Motorcycle is focusing on the King of the Baggers Championship for 2025. Adding Baz to the powerful team of previous KotB Champions Herloss and O’Hara creates the next generation Wrecking Crew.

Gary Gray, Vice President of Product Technology, Racing, and Service for Indian Motorcycle spoke highly of Baz, “Loris Baz is a proven winner, with experience at the highest levels of global road racing, but with critical experience in MotoAmerica and the tracks we run throughout the season.

The Wrecking Crew has long been a cornerstone of our brand, synonymous with the racing DNA that has been a part of our company since it was founded by two racers back in 1901, and we’re thrilled to continue that historic legacy with our factory team in the King of the Baggers series.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
