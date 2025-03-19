 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Custom motorcycle auction on Catawiki: Deus Ex Machina Rolling Queen Royal Enfield

Deus Ex Machina custom motorcycle on auction on Catawiki

By
Royal Enfield - Rolling Queen - Super Meteor right profile against a white sheet backdrop.
Courtesy of Catawiki

A timeless Deus X Machina custom Royal Enfield motorcycle is the showpiece of 15 one-of-a-kind bikes Deus has placed on auction on Catawiki, an online auction platform for collectibles and other distinctive items.

Based on a 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 650 cc cruiser-style motorcycle, the Rolling Queen Royal Enfield is open for bids now, with no reserve. Catawiki experts estimate it will sell for more than $16,000.

Recommended Videos

Why the Rolling Queen is special

Royal Enfield - Rolling Queen - Super Meteor in a garage with cars in the background.
Designed in collaboration with Royal Enfield, Deus Ex Machina reshaped the Meteor’s rear chassis with the 70s-style vibe of chopped bikes from that era. The king-queen seat, raised handlebars with moderately pulled-back grips, and an attention-getting front fork complete the cool, laid-back look.

Related

The Rolling Queen Royal Enfield custom hits the proud points of chopper styling without compromising the Meteor 650’s contemporary handling or ride quality. Knowledgeable observers will recognize how Deus Ex Machina blended bad-boy styling cues with a modern bike. Less-informed viewers might not understand what Deus accomplished with this bike, but they’ll appreciate that it is somehow special.

The Deud Ex Machina collection

Royal Enfield - Rolling Queen - Super Meteor left profile.
Courtesy of Catawiki

The Rolling Queen is a perfect fusion of vintage and custom, an elegant yet powerful ride that reflects the enduring passion for timeless motorcycles,” said Catawiki motorcycle expert Davide Marelli. “For any enthusiast or collector, this bike is a mighty statement.”

Additional Deus Ex Machina customized and vintage bikes in the collection on Catawiki include unique Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, BMW, Husqvarna, and Bultaco motorcycles and a Cake e-bike. The Deus Ex Machina auction of custom motorcycles on Catawiki ends on Sunday, March 23.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Indian Motorcycle expands 2025 lineup with four new models
Indian offers more choices for newbies with three new Scout Sixty models
2025 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite parked on a gravel parking lot hear the entrance of a motorcycle speed shop .

Indian Motorcycle Company expanded its 2025 lineup with three new accessibly priced Scout Sixty models and a limited-edition ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite flagship model. The new machines join the already announced expanded 2025 Indian Scout lineup. All four will begin to ship to dealers this month.

Indian's emphasis on the low-priced Scout Sixty shows support for the Scout, the company's best-selling motorcycle. It also widens the pathway for new riders who don't need or aren't ready for the more powerful Scout.

Read more
Ural is looking for feedback on this electric sidecar motorcycle
On and off-road sidecar moto could replace a second or even first car.
Ural electric sidecar motorcycle concept straight on view.

Ural Motorcycles recently revealed an electric sidecar motorcycle concept bike. The former Russian company, which now has headquarters in Washington state, has been manufacturing sidecar motorcycles since the 1940s with minimal updates. Ural has developed a battery-powered version of its retro sidecar motorcycle and is seeking expert and consumer feedback.
Why an electric sidecar motorcycle makes sense

Ural has already stated that if the e-moto two-seater concept has enough support and if market research shows sufficient potential buyers, it will take 24 months to ramp up production after the final design is approved.

Read more
Dax 125: American Honda brings back another small, classic motorcycle
The Honda Dax 125 is a retro-revival model, but the technology isn't stuck in the 1970s.
A person with a small dog stnding by a 2025 Honda Dax 125 parked on a beach with the ocean in the background.

In 1969, American Honda debuted the CT70, a small motorcycle built for off-road and trail use. Powered by a 72cc gas engine, the CT70 was a huge success, popular with kids and adults. With a nine-year break from 1982 to 1991, Honda sold the CT70 until 1094. Following its previous reintroduction in 2023 in Europe, Honda is bringing back the CT70 for 2025. Now called the Dax 125, with a larger motor, the super-cute go-anywhere bike joins Honda's miniMOTO series, including other small bikes such as the Honda Grom and Honda Monkey.
Why Honda brought back a 50-plus-year-old model

Honda isn't taking a risk with the Dax 125, which joins the Grom, Monkey, Super Cub, Trail125, and Navi in the miniMOTO lineup. Honda sells more than 16 million motorcycles annually worldwide, and most of the sales are small bikes.  Taking a note from the Japanese manufacturer's 1965 slogan, "You meet the nicest people on a Honda," the miniMOTO bikes put smiles on faces. Nostalgia is part of the Dax 125's appeal for adults. Younger riders who like the size and style should find its non-threatening appearance helpful when negotiating a purchase or use with their parents.
The Honda Dax's most appealing features

Read more