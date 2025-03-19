Custom motorcycle auction on Catawiki: Deus Ex Machina Rolling Queen Royal Enfield

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why the Rolling Queen is special The Deud Ex Machina collection

A timeless Deus X Machina custom Royal Enfield motorcycle is the showpiece of 15 one-of-a-kind bikes Deus has placed on auction on Catawiki, an online auction platform for collectibles and other distinctive items.

Based on a 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 650 cc cruiser-style motorcycle, the Rolling Queen Royal Enfield is open for bids now, with no reserve. Catawiki experts estimate it will sell for more than $16,000.

Why the Rolling Queen is special



Designed in collaboration with Royal Enfield, Deus Ex Machina reshaped the Meteor’s rear chassis with the 70s-style vibe of chopped bikes from that era. The king-queen seat, raised handlebars with moderately pulled-back grips, and an attention-getting front fork complete the cool, laid-back look.

The Rolling Queen Royal Enfield custom hits the proud points of chopper styling without compromising the Meteor 650’s contemporary handling or ride quality. Knowledgeable observers will recognize how Deus Ex Machina blended bad-boy styling cues with a modern bike. Less-informed viewers might not understand what Deus accomplished with this bike, but they’ll appreciate that it is somehow special.

The Deud Ex Machina collection

“The Rolling Queen is a perfect fusion of vintage and custom, an elegant yet powerful ride that reflects the enduring passion for timeless motorcycles,” said Catawiki motorcycle expert Davide Marelli. “For any enthusiast or collector, this bike is a mighty statement.”

Additional Deus Ex Machina customized and vintage bikes in the collection on Catawiki include unique Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, BMW, Husqvarna, and Bultaco motorcycles and a Cake e-bike. The Deus Ex Machina auction of custom motorcycles on Catawiki ends on Sunday, March 23.