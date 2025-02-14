Ducati unveils the XDiavel V4 sport cruiser: muscular, elegant, and exclusive

Table of Contents Table of Contents Ducati XDiavel V4 performance features Ducati XDiavel V4 smart tech and options

Ducati may have achieved the impossible. The 2025 XDiavel V4 sport cruiser combines Ducati sportbike performance with relaxed cruiser comfort in an exclusive redesign setup for medium-range touring. It will cost close to $30K out-the-door when it arrives at U.S. dealerships in the summer of 2025, but the XDiavel V4’s unique muscular styling, ergonomic rider posture, and bad-ass power make a clear statement: this bike is special.

The Diavel V4’s styling won’t appeal to everyone. Sportbike jockeys and big-twin cruiser fans may shake their heads, neither appreciating Ducati’s design nor understanding why anyone else would. Others may immediately appreciate the beauty and promise of this fusion of art and power. I raise my hand in awe of the design.

Ducati XDiavel V4 performance features



Go-power is readily available with the XDiavel V4’s MotoGP-derived 1158cc engine, which produces 168 horsepower at 10,750 rpm. Maximum torque starts lower in the power band, pulling 93 lb-ft at 7,500 rpm. So, read those numbers to mean very high speeds and low-end acceleration. Ducati claims 0-to-60 mph acceleration in less than 3.0 seconds.

Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers clamp down on double 330 mm disc brakes. The suspension combines a 50 mm fully adjustable front fork and a monoshock rear suspension, also fully adjustable.

Ducati XDiavel V4 smart tech and options

The XDiavel V4 goes to the head of the class with electronics and smart features. Three Power Modes and four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet), set the bike up for rider preferences in different conditions.

The Ducati has a 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that works with assist and control applications, including ABS cornering, traction control, and wheelie control. The bike also has power launch mode, quick shift support, and cruise control. If you want to personalize the XDiavel V4, Ducati options can dial up the performance or enhance the bike’s comfort and touring suitability.

The 2025 XDiavel starts at $28,995 in Burning Red or $29,995 in Black Lava.