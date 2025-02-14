 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Ducati unveils the XDiavel V4 sport cruiser: muscular, elegant, and exclusive

Not everyone will appreciate the appeal of this fusion of art and power

By
Rider on a 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 Sport Cruiser riding on a mountain road.
Courtesy of Ducati

Ducati may have achieved the impossible. The 2025 XDiavel V4 sport cruiser combines Ducati sportbike performance with relaxed cruiser comfort in an exclusive redesign setup for medium-range touring. It will cost close to $30K out-the-door when it arrives at U.S. dealerships in the summer of 2025, but the XDiavel V4’s unique muscular styling, ergonomic rider posture, and bad-ass power make a clear statement: this bike is special.

The Diavel V4’s styling won’t appeal to everyone. Sportbike jockeys and big-twin cruiser fans may shake their heads, neither appreciating Ducati’s design nor understanding why anyone else would. Others may immediately appreciate the beauty and promise of this fusion of art and power. I raise my hand in awe of the design.

Recommended Videos

Ducati XDiavel V4 performance features

2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 Sport Cruiser product shot right front three quarter view against a black background.
Go-power is readily available with the XDiavel V4’s MotoGP-derived 1158cc engine, which produces 168 horsepower at 10,750 rpm. Maximum torque starts lower in the power band, pulling 93 lb-ft at 7,500 rpm. So, read those numbers to mean very high speeds and low-end acceleration. Ducati claims 0-to-60 mph acceleration in less than 3.0 seconds.

Related

Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers clamp down on double 330 mm disc brakes. The suspension combines a 50 mm fully adjustable front fork and a monoshock rear suspension, also fully adjustable.

Ducati XDiavel V4 smart tech and options

2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 Sport Cruiser product shot right profile view against a black background.
XDiavel V$ Sport Cruiser in Burning Red Courtesy of Ducati

The XDiavel V4 goes to the head of the class with electronics and smart features. Three Power Modes and four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet), set the bike up for rider preferences in different conditions.

2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 Sport Cruiser parked on a stone lot next to a brick building with iron bar window covers.
Courtesy of Ducati

The Ducati has a 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that works with assist and control applications, including ABS cornering, traction control, and wheelie control. The bike also has power launch mode, quick shift support, and cruise control. If you want to personalize the XDiavel V4, Ducati options can dial up the performance or enhance the bike’s comfort and touring suitability.

2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 Sport Cruiser product shot right profile in Black Lava against a white background.
Ducati XDiavel V4 Sport Cruiser in Black Lava Courtesy of Ducati

The 2025 XDiavel starts at $28,995 in Burning Red or $29,995 in Black Lava.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Ducati motorcycles buying guide: Every model, explained
You don't have to be a performance enthusiast to own a Ducati.
Ducati Monster SP rising on a track.

Ducati motorcycles aren't for racing only, and you don't have to be an expert driver to own and enjoy a Ducati. Still, there's no denying the Bologna, Italy-based manufacturer's deep racing history. From the Ducati's Panigale track-ready models to the extremely popular Monster sports bikes and the brand's entry-level Scrambler Icon family, Ducati is a premium brand with models at varying performance levels for motorcycling enthusiasts.

Ducati has so many model families and variants within the families that it can initially feel overwhelming. The origin of the names varies from racing classes, such as SuperSport, functional descriptors, such as Scrambler, or locations associated with the company, such as Panigale.
Ducati motorcycle brands

Read more
Cadillac’s CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings Mark the End of an Era
2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings

If you’re hanging out at home, crack open a beer, because Cadillac’s done it again. The American luxury brand recently debuted two of its most-awaited vehicles: the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. Both sedans, on paper, look far superior to their successors, the ATS-V and CTS-V, respectively. Enjoying that beer you’re drinking? Well, it’s time to pour some out. Shortly after the two Blackwing models were introduced, Cadillac made another shocking announcement – these will be the last performance cars to wear a V badge to solely be powered by an internal-combustion engine. In every sense of the words, these two truly do represent the end of an era.

Before we get too sappy, here’s the rundown on the two sedans. The compact CT4-V Blackwing (finished in red) is the smaller, more affordable of the two. Under the hood, the sedan utilizes a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine that’s good for 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. Over the old ATS-V, the CT4-V Blackwing has grippier Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, an updated version of magnetorheological dampers as standard equipment, larger brakes, and aluminum housing for the electronic limited-slip differential. Of course, the cabin is filled with modern equipment, like a special AKG audio system and a digital gauge cluster, but these are secondary points to the performance.
Related Guides

Read more
What do Formula 1 drivers do in the off-season?
One way to see how F1 drivers spend their free time is to follow their Instagram accounts
The first Gordon Ramsay F1 Garage in 2025 with be at the Miami Grand Prix.

Many people consider F1 drivers lucky because they drive extremely fast cars, make a lot of money, and travel to elite locations worldwide. But how do they spend their time between seasons?

The answer has two parts. Drivers do have time off, but they also have mandatory F1-related post-season and pre-season obligations. This year, for example, there will be an unprecedented 2025 season kick-off event on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London. 
Mandatory F1 team events for drivers
2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Courtesy of Formula 1

Read more