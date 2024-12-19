Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore celebrates superbike dominance

Table of Contents Table of Contents The significance of the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Panigale V4 Tricolore track enhancements

Ducati, one of the best motorcycle brands, has introduced a special edition superbike that celebrates the Italian brand with a unique, three-color livery. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore is limited to 1,000 units. It will be in U.S. dealerships beginning April 2025 with a starting price of $58,000.

The significance of the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore

The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore, proudly finished in red, white, and green—the Italian flag colors—was designed by Drudi Performance and the Centro Stile Ducati. It is based on the Panigale V4 but has added components to improve its track performance. These components are not available on the standard Panigale V4.

Ducati has had an extremely successful year in competition. The Panagale V4 Tricolore celebrates the many wins. After dominating the series with victories in nineteen of twenty Grand Prix, it has won the MotoGP Riders’ and Manufacturers’ titles for the third consecutive year.

Ducati also won the Manufacturers’ crown in Superbike, the Riders’ title in Supersport, and the Italian Motocross title in the 450 MX class. The Tricolore livery pays tribute to those victories in the same manner Ducati has celebrated winning superbikes since the 1984 750 F1.

Panigale V4 Tricolore t rack enhancements



In addition to the symmetrical three-color livery, Ducati outfitted the Panigale V4 Tricolore with features that improve track performance. Among the items are weight-reducing five-spoke carbon fiber wheels two pounds lighter than standard forged wheels.

According to Ducati, the V4 Tricolore is also the first production bike in the world equipped with a Front Brake Pro system. It has two finned Brembo T-Drive discs measuring 6.2mm thick and 338.5mm in diameter and Hypure brake calipers.

Other features include solid aluminum footpegs, a dry clutch, and a GPS Module. The model name and series unit number are engraved on the bike’s machined aluminum steering plate.