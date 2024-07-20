 Skip to main content
Ducati motorcycles buying guide: Every model, explained

You don't have to be a performance enthusiast to own a Ducati.

By

Ducati motorcycles aren’t for racing only, and you don’t have to be an expert driver to own and enjoy a Ducati. Still, there’s no denying the Bologna, Italy-based manufacturer’s deep racing history. From the Ducati’s Panigale track-ready models to the extremely popular Monster sports bikes and the brand’s entry-level Scrambler Icon family, Ducati is a premium brand with models at varying performance levels for motorcycling enthusiasts.

Ducati has so many model families and variants within the families that it can initially feel overwhelming. The origin of the names varies from racing classes, such as SuperSport, functional descriptors, such as Scrambler, or locations associated with the company, such as Panigale.

Ducati motorcycle brands

Ducati Next Gen family of Scrambler motorcycles.
Ducati / Ducati

DesertX

Ducati Desert X Rally
Ducati’s Desert X Rally Ducati / Ducati

Ducati’s DesertX motorcycles are dual-purpose bikes designed for off-road exploring and touring. The DesertX has a tough off-road chassis with ample ground clearance but it’s also designed with road trips in mind. Power comes from a 110 hp, 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine with Desmodromic timing and off-road tuning.

The DesertX Rally dials up off-road performance with a Pro KYB suspension with increased travel, greater ground clearance, dedicated wheels, and toughened components.

Models:

  • DesertX, starting at $18,495
  • DesertX Rally, starting at $22,995

Diavel

Ducati Diavel V4.
Ducati Diavel V4 Ducati / Ducati

The Diavel V4 is an aggressively-style cross between a traditional cruiser and a naked sportbike design. Powered by an 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo that pounds out 168 hp and 93 lb-ft of torque, the Diavel commands attention and backs it up with future-forward styling.

The Diavel Bentley is a special edition of 550 bikes coordinated to match the Bentley Batur, a high-performance hardtop coupe limited to just 18 vehicles.

Models:

  • Diavel V4, starting at $26,995
  • Diavel Bentley, starting at $70,000

XDiavel

Ducati XDiavel Nera.
Ducati XDiavel Nera Ducati / Ducati

The XDiavel Nera is a numbered limited edition of 500 XDiavels with black-on-black components and fitments, powered by a Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. “The Nera features a custom soft Pella Frau natural leather seat by Poltrona Frau and is available in five colors.

Models:

  • XDiavel Nera, starting at $29,795

Hypermotard

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Ducati / Ducati

The Ducati Hypermotard series consists of street bikes designed for fun. The Hypermotard 698 Mono models have a 77.5 hp 659 cc single-cylinder engine. The 950 variants have a 114 hp, 937 cc twin-cylinder motor. The Hypermotards have extensive electronic aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, and wheelie control.

The Hypermotard  RVE variants have more aggressive graphics. The 950 SP is more sports-focused, upgraded with fully adjustable Öhlins front and rear suspensions, a flat motard seat, and lightweight rims with performance tires.

Models:

  • 698 Mono RVE, starting at $12,495
  • 698 Mono, starting at $14,495
  • 950, starting at $15,295
  • 950 SP, starting at $18,895

Monster

Ducati Monster SP.
Ducati Monster SP Ducati / Ducati

Ducati Monsters are designed to be fun sports bikes. The Monster Plus has a 937 cc Testastretta 11° twin engine with desmodromic timing, making 111 hp @ 9,250 rpm. With its lightweight aluminum frame that keeps its weight down to only 395 pounds for the Plus variant, which makes it even easier to ride in all situations.

The Monster SP has the same powertrain but sets the bike up for greater performance with a fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo Stylema brake calipers, a Termignoni homologated silencer, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, a steering damper, and a weight-saving lithium battery.

The 30th Anniversaria edition includes the SP’s upgrades and adds an updated chassis, forged wheels, a special sport seat, and a full suite of electronics, including Launch Control.
Models:

  • Monster SP, starting at $15,695
  • Monster Plus, starting at $12,995
  • Monster 30th Anniversario, starting at $18,595

StreetFighter

Ducati Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Ducati / Ducati

The Ducati Streetfighter is technically a sports naked bike with power and attitude. the Streetfighter V2 has a 955 cc Superquadro twin cylinder engine good for 153 hp. The Streetfighter V4 has a 4-cylinder 1,103 cc V4 motor that creates 208 hp at 13,000 RPM and 90.4 lb-ft of torque.

The Streetfighter V4 S adds an Öhlins suspension and forged aluminum alloy wheels. the V4 SP2 takes a big leap in performance with track-ready numbered bikes. Upgrades include carbon rims, Brembo brake calipers, an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, a more advanced Öhlins suspension, and more. The Lamborghini and Supreme models are limited editions.

Models:

  • Streetfighter V2, starting at $18,295
  • Streetfighter V4, starting at $22,095
  • Streetfighter V4 S, starting at $27,795
  • Streetfighter V4 SP2, starting at $37,995
  • Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, starting at $68,000
  • Streetfighter V4 Supreme, starting at $50,000

MultiStrada

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Ducati / Ducati

The Ducati Multistrada V2 and V4 are street-oriented sports touring adventure bikes. The entry-level V2S has a street-tuned 113 hp, 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine with Desmodromic timing. The V2 S, which is apparently the only V2 variant now available, is a heavily-optioned version of the V2 with a full suite of electronic riding aids.

The Multistrada V4 models are powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine capable of 170 hp. All V4 models have integrated GPS and front and rear radar systems. The MultiStrada V4 variants differ primarily in option packages that adapt the motorcycle’s travel style, comfort, and ergonomics.

Models:

  • Multistrada V4 RS, starting at $37,995
  • Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, starting at $28,395
  • Multistrada V2 S, starting at $19,295
  • Multistrada V4 S, starting at $27,195
  • Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, starting at $31,595
  • Multistrada V4 Rally, starting at $29,995

Panigale

Ducati Pangale V4 S.
Ducati Panigale V4 S Ducati / Ducati

The Ducati factory is located in the Borgo Panigale area of Bologna, Italy. The Ducati Panigale motorcycles, ranging from the 155 hp V2 to the 234 hp V4 R, are sport bikes that have been upgraded, updated, fine-tuned, trimmed down, and designed and engineered for multiple generations. Novice riders are often advised to stay away from any version of the supersport Panigale V4 and should only hop on a Panigale V2 after gaining significant experience with less potent sport bikes such as a Ducati Monster or Streetfighter.

Models:

  • Panigale V2 Bayliss, starting at $22,995
  • Panigale V2, starting at $18,895
  • Panigale V4, starting at $24,995
  • Panigale V4 S, starting at $31,995
  • Panigale V4 R, starting at $45,405
  • Panigale V4 SP2, starting at $40,495
  • Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario, starting at $45,995
  • Racing Replica 2023, starting at $73,000

Supersport

Ducati Supersport 950 S.
Ducati Supersport 950 S Ducati / Ducati

The Supersport 950 and 950 S are street touring motorcycles that resemble the Panigale sport bikes but are much easier and more comfortable to ride. Ducati describes the Supersport as “the perfect sport bike for the every day roads.” Both Supersport models use Ducati’s 937 cc twin Testastretta 11° engine with Desmodromic timing in this case tuned to 110 hp. The primary difference with the 950 S is the switch to a fully-adjustable front and rear Öhlins suspension.

Models:

  • Supersport 950, starting at $15,495
  • Supersport 950 S, Starting at $18,395

Scrambler

Ducati Scrambler Next-Gen Icon.
Ducati Scrambler Next-Gen Icon Ducati / Ducati

The Ducati Scramblers have little resemblance to the company’s other models, with more of a traditional appearance. Ducati’s Scramblers have different seating dynamics, handlebars, and more, which gives the buyer a chance to choose the style and configuration for their preferred type of riding. All Scrambler Next-Gen variants have an 803 cc L-Twin air-cooled engine that creates 73 horsepower and 48.1 lb-ft of torque with a 6-speed transmission and a hydraulically controlled slipper clutch for more effortless shifting.

The Scramblers have standard front and rear disc brakes with Bosch Cornering ABS, LED lighting, ride-by-wire, traction control, two riding modes, and a 4.3-inch TFT color display. The Scramblers weigh approximately 375 pounds with no fuel or fluids and have a 31-inch seat height.

Models:

  • Next-Gen Icon, starting at $10,995
  • Next-Gen Full Throttle, starting at $12, 195
  • Next-Gen Nightshift, starting at $12, 195

