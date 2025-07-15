 Skip to main content
Inside Tyler Hubbard’s wild custom Indian Chieftain PowerPlus motorcycle build

Tyler Hubbard teams up to build a race-inspired Indian motorcycle

By
Tyler Hubbard and his custom Indian Motorcycle Chieftain PowerPlus right side view.
Indian Motorcycle

Country music star Tyler Hubbard worked closely with motorcycle designer and builder Kyle Bertsch of Forever Rad during the creation of the custom Indian Motorcycle 2025 Chieftain PowerPlus. Bertsch and Hubbard’s work is showcased in Indian Motorcycle’s FORGED video series of fully customized motorcycles.

Why Forged chose Tyler Hubbard for the custom Chieftain PowerPlus

The FORGED series matches performers and athletes such as skater Ryan Sheckler with top-name motorcycle designers and builders to create personalized bikes. The recipients are not chosen at random, but because of their love of motorcycles and motorcycling. In Hubbard’s case, his passion currently extends from cruising to dirt bike rides with his kids.

During the FORGED project, Hubbard and Bertsch were in close contact as soon as the designer learned he was customizing a motorcycle for Hubbard.  Based on Hubbard’s preferences and dreams, Bertsch got to work transforming the already powerful Chieftain PowerPlus.

“We set this bike up to be tall, aggressive, and fast. (We wanted to) take a street bike and turn it into a race bike, but keep it comfortable,” Bertsch said in the FORGED video.

What went into building Tyler Hubbard’s custom Indian Chieftain PowerPlus

Tyler Hubbard and his custom Indian Motorcycle Chieftain PowerPlus left rear three-quarter view.
Indian Motorcycle

Bertsch took the stock bike down to the frame during the build, seeking any textured or marked surface, coating the motor, and reducing the fuel tank size. Numerous carbon fiber components, including the fenders, contributed to the bike’s weight reduction with no loss of strength.

Except for custom pipes from HPI, the assembled parts in Hubbard’s bike are all available. The suspension uses components from Big Bear, including Big Bear cartridges and a rear shock for a plush ride. The bike also has Kraus handlebars, risers, floorboards, and passenger pegs.

Tyler Hubbard riding his custom Indian Motorcycle Chieftain PowerPlus front left three quarter view.
Indian Motorcycle

The whole six-part FORGED series of customized Chieftain PowerPlus baggers will be released during July 2025 on the Indian Motorcycle YouTube channel.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
