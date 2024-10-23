Transportation or art? Yes, say Scrambler Ducati and Rizoma.

Ducati sport and super sport bikes often feature in racetrack photos with riders scrapping their knees on high-speed corners, but the Scrambler Ducati lineup has a celebrated tradition of off-road capable bikes that goes back to the early 1960s. Designed with the Rizoma motorcycle accessories company, the Scrambler Ducati 10th Anniversario Rizoma Edition celebrates ten years of modern Scrambler models and emphasizes the individual styling possible with the Scrambler platform.

Why Ducati is celebrating the anniversary of a desert scrambler-style motorcycle



Rizoma’s specialty accessories and design enhancements emphasize the potential for individual self-expression of Scrambler Ducati riders. Ducati originated the Scramblers in response to demand from American riders for motorcycles that incorporated the performance aspects of European racing motorcycles with the spirit and capabilities of bikes that could be ridden anywhere, including the vast open deserts of the southwest, where scrambler-style motorcycles were popular.

The Scrambler Ducati lineup includes six different expressions of scrambler style, including the Icon, Icon Dark, Nightshift, Full Throttle, 1100 Sport Pro, and now the 10th Anniversario Rizoma Edition.

What is special or different about the Rizoma Edition?



The 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition highlights the range of accessories available for Scrambler Ducatis. Metal Rose finishes with black accents are an intentionally unusual colorway for a motorcycle that contrasts with the Stone White tank and mudguard. Scrambler Ducati expects this edition to be popular with collectors who consider it an artistic expression of the brand.

Limited to just 500 individually numbered units, the Ducati Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition will start at $15,000 at U.S. dealerships beginning in July 2025.